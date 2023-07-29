By Jo Pugh • 29 July 2023 • 11:54

The BMW CSL is only one of 50 worldwide. Credit: BMW Espana.

A BMW dealership in Alicante has sold the only model of the 3.0 CSL in Spain, for a whopping €800,000.

The 3.0 CSL is an automotive jewel, as it is a limited series with only 50 units manufactured. The cars were strictly assigned by quota to different countries, and only one was delivered to Spain.

The Móvil Begar team, located in Alicante and belonging to the Benigar group, successfully completed the import procedures and paperwork for one of its clients. As a result, this week they were able to deliver this unique car to its new owner.

The new BMW 3.0 CSL has been built to commemorate the celebration of the 50th Anniversary of BMW M, a tribute to half a century of success and charismatic sports cars.

It features the most powerful straight-six engine ever used in a road-legal BMW M car.



The version of the drive system with M Twin Power Turbo technology, developed exclusively for the BMW 3.0 CSL, mobilises a maximum power of 412 kW/560 hp.

The in-line six-cylinder engine is connected to a 6-speed manual gearbox, whose spread and gear ratios are perfectly matched to the performance characteristics.

The perfectly defined gear lever travel allows for quick and precise gear changing. In the lightweight sports coupe, the power-to-weight ratio is just 2.9 kilogrammes per horsepower.

The BMW 3.0 CSL is the most exclusive car that BMW M has ever produced and combines a unique design with a puristic performance experience.

The exceptional high-performance car conveys to the present day in an extremely focused manner.

The concept created in the 1970’s of applying racetrack technology was designed for sheer driving pleasure on the road.

All facets of its character – dynamic exterior elegance, a classic sports car cockpit, intelligent lightweight construction, a straight 6-cylinder engine, manual transmission and rear-wheel drive – are based on traditional principles of a BMW M car.

They complement each other with the help of the latest technology to create the ultimate symbol of fascination for top performance in the style of the brand that has been successful for 50 years.