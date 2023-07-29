Andalucia’s Must-Visit Water Parks

Andalucian Provinces Of Malaga And Almeria Shaken By Earthquakes Close
By John Ensor • 29 July 2023

The Best Water Parks In Andalucia

Andalusia is the perfect destination to enjoy a summer holiday. Many holidaymakers head straight for the beach or pool to cool down, but there are of course lots of other alternatives.

For a different day out with the family, there are lots of water parks located throughout Andalucia, where there are plenty of activities to entertain both children and adults alike.

Here is a list of some of Andalucia’s more notable water parks, where there is the option to relax and soak up the sun, or for the fearless, an opportunity to experience the adrenaline-fueled attractions, wave pools and water slides.

  • Aqualand El Puerto, in Puerto de Santa María has a wide variety of slides and attractions that will appeal to the whole family. From wave pools to heart-pumping slides such as the Crazy Race or the Devil’s Tail for the more adventurous.
  • Bahía Park is in Algeciras.  Alongside a variety of water attractions and slides. It also has a large children’s area. There’s also the chance to navigate the rough waters of the Jurassic River, surrounded by dinosaurs.
  • Aqualand is located in Torremolinos, Malaga. It is renowned for being the largest water park on the Costa del Sol. It has a wave pool and slides over 20 metres long. Aqualand also lays claim to fame on the highest slide in Spain, the Kamikaze.
  • Aquavelis is in Torre del Mar. This water park has an incredible wave pool, a well as a range of slides for all age groups. There is also a spa area and an excellent restaurant.
  • Agua Mágica is located in Isla Mágica, in the heart of Sevilla. A notable features in this park is its pool which stretches for nearly one kilometre, complete with a zip line, a relaxation area and a children’s area. Agua Mágica  also boasts water slides, refreshing attractions and themed pools.

