Feijoo, right angles and simple arithmetic

By Linda Hall • 29 July 2023 • 10:00

ELECTION NIGHT: Problems were just beginning for Alberto Nuñez Feijoo Photo credit: pp.es

WRITING in The Times on July 25, Isambard Wilkinson predicted that Spain’s conservatives cannot win if Vox survives.

He wasn’t wrong. Vox emerged from the July 23 general election with 33 seats in the national parliament but lost 19, suggesting that Spain will not follow the lead of Italy, Sweden or Finland by veering sharply to the right.

Spain’s media is largely Right-orientated and their polls and pundits took it as a given that Vox would assist the Partido Popular’s presidential candidate Alberto Nuñez Feijoo in forming Spain’s next government.

Possibly both parties were the victims of their own success in May 28’s regional and municipal elections where between them they ousted the PSOE and other leftwing parties at municipal and regional level.

The PP-Vox tandem was up and running once town and city hall mayors and councillors were sworn in on June 17, while the regional governments they now controlled swung into action.

A performance of Orlando was cancelled by the Vox councillor in charge of the Culture department in Valdemorillo (Madrid) where Virginia Woolf’s sex-change story did not align with the party’s anti-LGTBIQ doctrines.

A film festival was criticised for featuring climate change, a Disney film barred for a lesbian kiss and a play vetoed for focusing on the Civil War in different parts of the country.

Vox’s stance on immigration, abortion, contraception and once-sacred bullfighting are not shared all the population, whether they vote PP or PSOE.

Apart from a small but noisy minority the Spanish are, by and large, pretty laid back so long as other people’s views and dogmas are not forced upon them.

The Spanish are used to PP governments but the PP-Vox coalition expected to emerge onJuly 23 was a step too far, evoking a retreat into a past few wanted to return to.

Even Feijoo’s rallying call, mobilising the population to rid the country of “Sanchismo” failed to produce the hoped-for results.

Constantly-improved employment figures, a revised IMF growth figures, higher minimum wages and pensions didn’t fit in with the demonisation of the incumbent president of Spain’s government, Pedro Sanchez.

Feijoo is currently in a cleft stick, after putting his money on a PP-Vox overall majority which did not materialise.

If he goes it alone, the PP’s 136 seats obtained on July 23 will not get him into the Moncloa Palace. Requests for assistance from the powerful nationalist parties, principally in the Basque region, Cataluña and Galicia, will be turned down.

If Feijoo goes hand-in-hand with Vox, that overall majority is still going to elude him.

Feijoo has asked the PSOE to at least abstain when he has a shot at an investiture but this, party sources have said, will not happen.

Meanwhile, Pedro Sanchez can count on Sumar and the nationalists although there is a massive “but.”

He will need support or at least abstention from the ultra-separatist Catalan party Junts per Catalunya who are asking a price that Sanchez cannot pay.

They want an independence referendum and an amnesty for self-exiled Carles Puigdemont, prominent in the bungled unilateral declaration of independence on October 27, 2017.

Feijoo can’t form a government and, almost certainly, nor can Sanchez so it looks very much as though there will be another election.

Sanchez knows what course to follow, but what about Feijoo?