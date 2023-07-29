Five Injured At Spanish Beach Handball Championship In Almeria

By John Ensor • 29 July 2023 • 10:16
Beach Handball Tournament.
Credit: Balonmano RFEBM/Facebook.com
The Spanish Beach Handball Championship has been suspended after at least five players received injuries from nails buried in the sand.
The tournament which began on Thursday, July 27 on the beach of La Térmica in Almería, has been suspended with matches postponed, following the discovery of nails buried in the sand, writes Nuis Diario.
According to the Almeria City Council and the Royal Spanish Handball Federation (RFEB) it is believed that the nails were there because of the remains left by the bonfires that were lit on the night of San Juan on June 23.
The council has been asked to help with the deployment of specific machinery for a ‘more exhaustive’ cleaning of four of the ten courts, in order to remove any hazardous material.
The injuries sustained by the athletes were significant. Three of them had to be taken to the emergency department of the Bola Azul de Almería, while another was treated at the Vega de Acá medical centre and a fifth at the Almería Centro medical centre.
All the athletes involved required a preventive tetanus vaccine after they received injuries in the foot or knee during a game. The RFEB explained that the removal of the sand could have brought up the nails that were at a greater depth.
The tournament schedules have been restructured and it has been confirmed that what happened is a situation ‘unrelated to the organisation of the event.’
The Almeria town council has sent a beach cleaning brigade to work on the affected playgrounds. However, Adriana Valverde the PSOE, local spokesperson described what happened as very serious.
‘Someone has to give explanations, in addition to endangering the integrity of the athletes, the city is going to receive a very negative image at national level,’ she said.
‘What was going to be a showcase for the beaches and tourist promotion has become an event to be ashamed of.’ Referring to the PP, which governs the city, she added: ‘In whose hands are we in?’
She went on to say that despite spending €17.4 million a year on urban and beach cleaning, the company responsible were not monitored.
‘We are going to ask for accountability because we cannot allow such a pitiful image of our wonderful city and its beaches as the one that the whole of Spain has seen today,’ she concluded.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
When he's not writing for EWN he enjoys gigging in a acoustic duo, looking after their four dogs, four chickens, two cats, and cycling up mountains very slowly.
