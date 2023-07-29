Life Lessons From Finland: The World’s Happiest Country

By John Ensor • 29 July 2023 • 15:20
Happiness.
Credit: DGLimages.com
For years now Finland has been named as the happiest country in the world, but why? What makes Finland so good?
An article published by BNN, on Friday, July 29, indicates it has less to do with Finland’s geographical location and more to do with the nation’s mindset.
Finland has been ranked as the world’s happiest country for six consecutive years. But what is the secret?
According to a psychology expert, the answer isn’t complicated. In fact, it can be summed up in a sentence. Five words to be precise.
This revelation is the result of years of study and closely looking at Finnish society and its inner workings. Apparently, the key is to find meaning and purpose in life. Or as the expert succinctly advises, ‘Make yourself meaningful to others.’
Still not convinced. To better understand the Finnish mindset here is what are known as the five pillars of meaningful living, which are an integral part of Finland’s society
This isn’t as selfish as it sounds. Finnish culture encourages its people to follow their hearts and do what makes them happy, rather than striving to conform to someone else’s idea of success.
People in Finland believe in being the best that they can be in their chosen fields. Their experience and knowledge are then passed on to others in the community. This not only serves others but enhances the giver with a feeling of well-being and usefulness.
Random acts of kindness are a common feature of Finnish society. These don’t have to be big things, simple things, like offering a glass of water to a passerby, or spending an afternoon with a grandparent. These small gestures create strong bonds and promote happiness.
There is an old Finnish word, ‘talkroot.’ A tradition of teamwork for a common cause which engenders happiness and contributes to the cohesiveness of society.
Taking time out and just spending quiet moments together with loved ones is a highly-prized pastime in Finland. This can be done while enjoying nature, over a meal or just being together. This helps maintain relationships and deepens the connections between people.
Although Finland is often hailed as the world’s happiest country, the ideas expressed above are something that everyone can embrace no matter which part of the world they live.
