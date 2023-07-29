By Jo Pugh • 29 July 2023 • 10:00

The council predicts a 50 per cent energy saving. Credit: Benidorm City Council

BENIDORM city council is undertaking the installation of 548 solar panels on the roof of Benidorm sports hall.

The installation is covered under the Energy Efficiency Project which also covers three other municipal buildings and eight primary schools. At the same time, work is also being carried out to install solar panels on the town hall.

The project, which entails increasing the existing number of panels on the sports facility, will lead to significant savings in energy bills, in addition to significantly reducing CO2 emissions.

It has been calculated that the approximate savings on the bill “will be 50%”, as specified by the councillor for public spaces, Francis Muñoz.

He visited the facilities on Friday, July 28, and was accompanied by municipal technicians and managers of the installation company.

The total of the solar installation at the sports hall, will reach 220 kw of nominal power.

Total production will be 351,572 kWh and the estimated annual savings will be 290,000 kWh.

Concerning the energy bills, the savings calculated are around €32,500 per year, and the reduction in emissions will be 190 tonnes of CO2.

The placement of the panels is complemented by the implementation of solar energy in eight schools in the city, which has already been completed.

Including the sports hall, the project included the installation of 1,364 solar panels.

The council predicts a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere of just over 375 tonnes.

The modules have been implemented in eight Benidorm schools and in the municipal buildings of the Les Fontanelles Nursery School, the treatment station for drinking Water (ETAP), the social centre of La Torreta.

The investment amounted to €1,045,450.06, of which €504,297.46 came from a subsidy from European funds granted by the Institute for Energy Diversification and Saving (IDAE).

Energy savings are calculated based on the use of the energy generated by the solar installations, taking into account the consumption patterns of the buildings.