Two Guardia Civil Officers And Another Motorist In Serious Condition After Head-On Collision In Cordoba

By Chris King • 29 July 2023 • 17:17

Image of collision between Guardia Civil vehicle and another car in Cordoba. Credit: Twitter@AUGC_Comunica

TWO Guardia Civil officers were seriously injured this Saturday, July 29, after their vehicle was involved in a head-on collision.

As reported by the force, the incident occurred at around 945 am at Km 27 of the A-449 near the Cordovan town of Peñarroya.

According to initial Guardia Civil investigations, another vehicle – a Renault – crossed from the opposite lane and hit the police car. Its 29-year-old occupant is also said to be in a very serious condition, as reported by 20minutos.es.

All three were transferred to hospitals in Cordoba

Both officers were immediately transferred to Cordoba’s Pozoblanco Hospital in serious condition. The occupant of the other vehicle was taken to the Reina Sofía hospital, also in the Cordovan capital, where she was admitted in very serious condition.

A tweet from the official AUGC Guardia Civil Twitter account read: ‘Two colleagues from the Peñarroya Traffic Detachment have been seriously injured on the A-449 highway pk 27.6 when they were attending to an incident when a vehicle collided head-on against them. From AUGC we wish a very speedy recovery to the injured’.

🚨Dos compañeros del Destacamento de Tráfico Peñarroya han resultados heridos de gravedad en la carretera A-449 pk 27.6 cuando atendían una incidencia, cuando un vehículo ha colisionado frontalmente contra ellos. Desde AUGC desaseamos una muy pronta recuperación a los heridos. pic.twitter.com/6lCd9cmkl9 — AUGC Guardia Civil 🇪🇸 (@AUGC_Comunica) July 29, 2023

An image attached to the post shows the terrible damage caused to both vehicles by the impact. The front of the police car was totally destroyed with the frontal section of the Renault also badly crumpled.

A Guardia Civil motorcycle cop died last April

In a tragic accident last April, a 53-year-old Guardia Civil motorcycle officer died after he was involved in a collision with a vehicle. The incident occurred on April 10 at around 11:15 am on the CV-415 near the municipality of Turís in Valencia.

Named by the force as Francisco Ramón Montes – an officer with 25 years of service – was reportedly on duty monitoring traffic on the roads on Easter Monday accompanied by a sergeant from the same detachment at the time of the crash.