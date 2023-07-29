Two Guardia Civil Officers And Another Motorist In Serious Condition After Head-On Collision In Cordoba

By Chris King • 29 July 2023 • 17:17
Image of collision between Guardia Civil vehicle and another car in Cordoba.
Credit: Twitter@AUGC_Comunica
TWO Guardia Civil officers were seriously injured this Saturday, July 29, after their vehicle was involved in a head-on collision.
As reported by the force, the incident occurred at around 945 am at Km 27 of the A-449 near the Cordovan town of Peñarroya.
According to initial Guardia Civil investigations, another vehicle – a Renault – crossed from the opposite lane and hit the police car. Its 29-year-old occupant is also said to be in a very serious condition, as reported by 20minutos.es.
Both officers were immediately transferred to Cordoba’s Pozoblanco Hospital in serious condition. The occupant of the other vehicle was taken to the Reina Sofía hospital, also in the Cordovan capital, where she was admitted in very serious condition.
A tweet from the official AUGC Guardia Civil Twitter account read: ‘Two colleagues from the Peñarroya Traffic Detachment have been seriously injured on the A-449 highway pk 27.6 when they were attending to an incident when a vehicle collided head-on against them. From AUGC we wish a very speedy recovery to the injured’.
🚨Dos compañeros del Destacamento de Tráfico Peñarroya han resultados heridos de gravedad en la carretera A-449 pk 27.6 cuando atendían una incidencia, cuando un vehículo ha colisionado frontalmente contra ellos.
Desde AUGC desaseamos una muy pronta recuperación a los heridos. pic.twitter.com/6lCd9cmkl9
— AUGC Guardia Civil 🇪🇸 (@AUGC_Comunica) July 29, 2023
🚨Dos compañeros del Destacamento de Tráfico Peñarroya han resultados heridos de gravedad en la carretera A-449 pk 27.6 cuando atendían una incidencia, cuando un vehículo ha colisionado frontalmente contra ellos.
Desde AUGC desaseamos una muy pronta recuperación a los heridos. pic.twitter.com/6lCd9cmkl9
— AUGC Guardia Civil 🇪🇸 (@AUGC_Comunica) July 29, 2023
An image attached to the post shows the terrible damage caused to both vehicles by the impact. The front of the police car was totally destroyed with the frontal section of the Renault also badly crumpled.
In a tragic accident last April, a 53-year-old Guardia Civil motorcycle officer died after he was involved in a collision with a vehicle. The incident occurred on April 10 at around 11:15 am on the CV-415 near the municipality of Turís in Valencia.
Named by the force as Francisco Ramón Montes – an officer with 25 years of service – was reportedly on duty monitoring traffic on the roads on Easter Monday accompanied by a sergeant from the same detachment at the time of the crash.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.