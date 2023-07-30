Deadlock intensifies and another election looks likely

By Linda Hall • 30 July 2023 • 9:31

Junts leader has already said party will not make Pedro Sanchez president ‘for nothing’ Photo credit: junts.cat

WHATEVER happens next on Spain’s political front, Cataluña will be at the heart of it.

The Partido Popular (PP) was the most-voted party in the July 23 general election but cannot form a government even if the presidential candidate Alberto Nuñez Feijoo teams up with ultra-right Vox.

That was always been plan but with few allies from other parties, their 169 seats in the national parliament following the July 23 count-up will get them nowhere.

On July 23, the PP obtained the last-minute help of another seat following the count-up of votes from Spanish nationals who live permanently outside Spain. Unlike their British counterparts, they are allowed to take part in general, but not municipal elections.

This means that the PP and Vox have 170 seats between them and can count on one more from the Union del Pueblo Navarra, giving them 171.

Although this does not vastly change Feijoo’s prospects, it entirely alters those of socialist Pedro Sanchez, incumbent president of the Spanish government.

Sumar will automatically support Sanchez and so will nationalist parties ERC (Cataluña), EH Bildu and PNV (both Basque Region) as well as BNG (Galicia). Coalicion Canaria has already announced that it will not support Sanchez’s investiture.

At most Sanchez can hope for the support of 171 MPs and, until Feijoo was able to count on that extra seat, this would produced a simple majority in an investiture bid if – and only if – Junts per Catalunya agreed to abstain.

Now the picture has changed and Sanchez can form a government only with the votes of Junts’ seven MPs. In return for its cooperation the party wants, amongst other things, an unobtainable amnesty for the party’s exiled founder Carles Puigdemont and an equally unobtainable independence referendum.

Neither of the pro-independence parties did as well as the PSC, the Catalan version of the PSOE, on July 23. The PSC emerged with 1.1 million votes and 19 seats in the national parliament, with another seven seats for Sumar. Vox obtained just two MPs and the PP six.

Junts and ERC managed only seven seats apiece and 823,000 votes between them, suggesting that their desire for separatism is not shared by most Catalans.

Frustratingly, Junts still holds the key to Sanchez’s investiture possibilities and the briefest scan of the horizon indicates that another election looms.