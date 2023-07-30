Renfe To Put Free Cercanías And Media Distancia Train Tickets On Sale

By Chris King • 30 July 2023 • 20:37
Image of Renfe train in Malaga.
Credit: Marcin Konwicki/Shutterstock.com.
RENFE users will be able to purchase free tickets for Cercanías, Rodalies and Media Distancia trains from this Tuesday, August 1. They will be valid for journeys made between September 1 and December 31, 2023.
To expedite the acquisition of passes and avoid unnecessary waiting, the purchase of these tickets is possible through the Cercanías Renfe application.
In the case of Media Distancia tickets, this can be done through the renfe.com website and via the usual sales channels, (stations, vending machines, etc).
To do this, clients must be previously registered. For Avant rail services, the 50 per cent discount on season tickets is maintained.
This same discount is applied to other high-speed routes that have been declared a Public Service Obligation (OSP), which operate under the same conditions as an Avant Pass.
In order to purchase the subscription, although it is free, it is necessary to pay a deposit of €10 in the case of Cercanías and Rodalies, and €20 for each conventional Media Distancia service.
Payment by card will allow the automatic return of the deposit, once it is verified that the condition of having made 16 trips during these four months has been met.
For children aged under 14 without ID, a recurring subscription for Media Distancia services has also been created. This can also be purchased at renfe.com or through the Renfe app on a mobile device.
A father, mother or guardian may acquire, through their NIF, NIE or passport, a maximum of four child passes for one origin and destination, during the period of validity.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
