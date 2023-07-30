By Jo Pugh • 30 July 2023 • 11:12

Levante Beach beomes very overcrowded in Summer. Credit: Jo Pugh

SPANISH holidaymakers are unhappy after they were accused of hogging front line beach spots in Benidorm.

At 6am, it is common for many of the coveted spots to already be taken on Levante beach in the resort.

“I get up at 5.40am,” said Poli González, a pensioner from Ciudad Real. “I come once a year in July and I like to have my front row,” he said to Sur in English.

“Everyone lives their own holidays,” said Francisco Pérez, “I’ve been a farmer all my life and it’s not hard for me to get up early”.

“I come here, put my chair down, take a walk and then go and have breakfast with my wife”.

In the last few days, Benidorm’s Levante beach has been in the spotlight after a report in the Daily Mail newspaper, headlined “Hilarious moment when Benidorm locals are caught setting up their sunbeds in the middle of the night to beat the crowds of British tourists”.

Pedro Medina, originally from Vitoria, said. “We have been called racists and xenophobes. I’ve been here for 30 years and I get up early to get my first line”

“If the British want it they should get up early and not party and make a fuss like they do,” added Medina.

Benidorm’s councillor for beaches and the environment, Mónica Gómez, said: “Traditionally there are people who get up very early in the morning to secure a spot on the front line of the beach closest to the coast and stay there all morning enjoying the sea.”

However, Gómez highlighted the problem of “people who take their belongings out at this time in the morning and go home, and that is something that is not allowed”.

The municipal regulations prohibit the leaving of belongings in public, an offence which can be enforced by the Local Police with the power to remove personal objects and impose a fine of up to €750.

“If the police come and they remove the umbrella, you move away and leave, so you don’t pay the fine,” one Spanish early riser said, with a laugh.