Things ain’t what they used to be: Law and order

By Linda Hall • 30 July 2023 • 12:34

GALA OCCASION: Mounted Guardia Civil unit in Madrid Photo credit: CC/Marie-Lan Ngyuen

I WAS offered work soon after arriving here but my future husband didn’t encourage me to accept.

I was lazy and entitled, I know, but in my defence it was normal then in England for a newly-married woman to give up work and keep house. I wasn’t yet married, but that’s what I did.

I glanced only occasionally at the unused portable typewriter which a Customs officer, a member of the grey-uniformed Policia Armada force, had regarded with suspicion at the border in Port Bou.

“What’s that for?” he asked, after flicking through my passport. “Have you brought it to sell it?”

I looked at him in astonishment. “Oh no! It’s for me to use,” I answered meekly. I didn’t know much about Spain but from what people told me – none of them Spanish, incidentally – confrontations with the authorities could end badly.

“You’ll end up in prison,” my father informed me before I set out. He had visited Malaga in the early 1920s, a city which he said was smelly, dirty, depressing and poor although he could have said the same about some parts of London at that time.

He warned me that neither he nor my mother would visit me once I was living in Spain. As it happened, they splashed out on a package holiday four months after I arrived, but that’s another story.

There were few grises in Benidorm then, but even municipal policemen carried revolvers while the Guardia Civil officers were heavily armed and much in evidence once the sun went down.

Once, when I had been living here for only a couple of months, I quaked when I saw a group of them as we emerged late at night from a hotel bar near the Poniente seafront.

Those were the days when Guardia Civil officers still wore cloaks and patent leather, one-sided tricornios.They shifted their rifles and looked us up and down

“Buenas noches,” they said. “Buenas noches,” we replied , and nobody went to prison.