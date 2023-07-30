Transfer News: Chelsea Agree Deal To Sign French International Defender

By Chris King • 30 July 2023 • 19:01

Image of Chelsea's Stamford Bridge stadium. Credit: Vespa125125CFC (talk)/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

CHELSEA have reportedly closed a deal with Ligue 1 outfit Monaco that will see Axel Disasi move to London.

The 25-year-old French international will arrive at Stamford Bridge as a replacement for his compatriot Wesley Fofana who is expected to be sidelined for most of the upcoming season with an ACL injury, according to the respected football expert David Ornstein at The Athletic.

An agreement worth in the region of £38m (€45m) has been reached for the player who normally operates as a right-sided centre-back, said the news outlet.

In a tweet, Ornstein wrote: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea have reached an agreement in principle with AS Monaco to sign defender Axel Disasi. #CFC set to pay #ASMonaco ~€45m for 25yo France int’l. Right centre-back option. Fofana out for considerable period due to knee injury @TheAthleticFC’.

Disasi was previously believed to have also been on the radar of Premiership rivals Newcastle United and Manchester United. He has been with Monaco since 2020 following an £11m (€13m) move from French side Reims.

He was a member of the French squad that lost to Argentina in the World Cup final in Qatar last December. The defender made three appearances during the tournament, including a brief one-minute spell as a substitute in the final.

Pochettino has jumped back into the market for new players

Mauricio Pochettino had been quiet of late but over the weekend the Argentine coach has sprung into action in the transfer market.

Another French star was acquired yesterday when it was announced that 19-year-old Lesley Ugochukwu would be making the switch from Ligue 1 club Rennes.

The French midfielder is thought to have cost the Blues around £23.5m and has been apparently dubbed the ‘new Vieira’ by French media outlets.

Fabrizio Romano, the respected football transfer expert believes that Pochettino will probably loan Ugochukwu out. He tweeted: ‘Lesley Ugochukwu has signed contract as new Chelsea player – final decision on loan to Strasbourg will be made in the next days. #CFC Pochettino will decide together with the board on best next step for Ugochukwu’.

