By Jo Pugh • 31 July 2023 • 15:03

Great deal to produce green hydrogen using microwaves. Credit: Eco Noticias

THE Polytechnic University of Valencia (UPV), the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) and the engineering and technology group Sener have signed an agreement to develop a green hydrogen generation pilot plant.

It will be based on a disruptive technology developed by a team of researchers from the ITACA Institute of the UPV and the Institute of Chemical Technology (ITQ, CSIC-UPV).

After almost ten years of collaborative research, the technology developed by this team from the UPV and the CSIC makes it possible to generate green hydrogen using microwaves.

This revolutionary advance is based on the phenomenon of microwave reduction of solid materials at unusually low temperatures compared to other technologies, and was published in 2020 in the journal Nature Energy.

The technology has been protected internationally through a family of patents.

It allows electro-chemical processes to be carried out directly without the need for electrodes, which substantially simplifies and cheapens its practical application.

This is achieved thanks to the freedom in the design of the device architecture and in the choice of operating conditions, mainly temperature.

These factors allow greater flexibility and efficiency in the hydrogen generation process. Its development generated a great impact internationally, positioning the Polytechnic University of Valencia and the CSIC as international leaders in this technology.

The agreement, recently signed by the rector of the Polytechnic University of Valencia, José E. Capilla, the vice president of innovation and transfer of the CSIC, Ana Castro, and Sener’s Energy business director, Juan Ivorra, will allow the development of a pilot plant to determine the costs of commercial exploitation of this technology, with a view to its possible industrial implementation.

The event was also attended by the researchers Jose M. Catalá and Felipe Peñaranda, from the ITACA Institute of the UPV. And with José M. Serra, from ITQ, leaders of the research groups that developed the revolutionary green hydrogen generation technology.

“This achievement is a testament to the commitment of the UPV and the CSIC to innovation and cutting-edge scientific research”.

The technology developed for the generation of green hydrogen using microwaves has the potential to directly contribute to the decarbonisation of the energy industry, and this development project with Sener marks an important milestone on the road to its commercial implementation”, said José E. Capilla, during the signing of the agreement.

“We are enthusiastically entering into this new innovation project with innovative technology advanced by the UPV and the CSIC, where we are going to contribute our technical knowledge and experience in the development of solutions for the generation of renewable hydrogen”, he said.

For Sener, work on R&D and development of scale-able and industrialised technology is fundamental, which allows a massive, reliable and optimised deployment of hydrogen as an energy vector”, said the director of the Hydrogen business at Sener, Nora Castañeda.