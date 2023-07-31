By Jo Pugh • 31 July 2023 • 16:12

Alicante produces Organic Red and White Wine. Credit: Jill Wellington/Pixabay

ALICANTE is currently the region with the largest area of ​​organic vineyards in the Valencian Community, and its wines are a point of reference for other growers.

It is also one of the largest wine growing regions in Spain, with between 2,500 and 3,000 organic hectares.

With more than 3,000 years of history, the province is a privileged area to develop grapes organically in the vineyard.

The health of the grapes, the heat, the lack of water and constant humidity and the ease of growth in some varieties are favourable to a good organic wine.

The cultivation of the vineyard in a traditional way is clean, there are no excessive treatments, due to the absence of pests or adverse weather conditions.

In addition, the water needs are very few. First, because there are varieties that are highly adapted to drought, such as Monastrell.

And second, because, although irrigation has spread as a means of survival in such a dry area, the use of water for vineyards is moderate.

The very fact of the threat of drought in the area, and climate change in general, gives even more value to Alicante’s vineyards.

For this reason, reports Valencia Plaza, the Alicante Protected Designation of Origin has constantly launched ecological awareness campaigns and wants to promote knowledge and consumption of wines with organic certification.

They want to promote natural conditions and greater sustainability in the area,in addition to new certificates that have appeared in recent years and that seek to provide truthful information on sustainable practices including bio-dynamic and vegan.

It is important to seek certification through the official logos of European Organic Agriculture, or other certificates. It is the only guarantee for the consumer, beyond those who speak of “almost ecological” practices.

This is really what makes a wine organic according to Javier García, technical director of Bodegas Pinoso, a winery with sustainable production since 1997, and one of the main producers of organic wine nationwide.

“The main thing is that it be certified by the organic farming committee, which is who certifies that the wine complies with all the organic production regulations”.

For the technical director, there should be no differences between an organic wine and a conventional wine, but he assures that the reality is that the techniques for making, preserving or preparing the wine, among others, are more restrictive in the production of organic wine, and therefore its preparation and conservation must be more careful.

It does ensure that there are differences in the way of favouring the environment , since “to make organic wines, it is mandatory to make it from organic grapes”.

To produce organic grapes, the regulations are very strict and only allow the use of treatments that appear on the list of permitted substances.

“In such a way that it is necessary to preserve the natural ecosystem of the vineyards, improving the soil and biodiversity”, said García.

García added one last clarification about organic and natural wines, because on many occasions the terms tend to be confused.

“In principle, an organic wine is one that complies with organic production regulations, and a natural wine is one in which human intervention has been minimal”.

Natural wines do not have any specific regulations, and no one can certify that a wine is more or less natural, although it is understood that in natural wines, the wine refinement treatments are minimal or very superficial”.

Foreign countries, particularly Central European ones, are the ones that value these products the most and demand the guarantee of origin and ecological certification (a seal distinguished on many products).

End consumers are increasingly interested in this type of wine, which has two fundamental advantages.

They are respectful with the environment and, in addition, they provide safer consumption for the body by guaranteeing the absence of genetically modified organisms and synthetic agro-chemicals.

“They have the same quality, but add much more value to the territory and to consumer responsibility”, concluded García.