At Least Nine Injured, Two Serious, After Bus Overturns And Rolls In Picos De Europa National Park In Asturias

By Chris King • 31 July 2023 • 17:34

Image of bus that overturned in Asturias. Credit: Twitter@guardiacivil

At least seven people were injured this Monday, July 31, when a bus transporting 48 passengers overturned in the Picos de Europa National Park in Asturias.

According to the Alsa bus company, the vehicle was travelling near Cangas de Onís on the route between the towns of Cavodonga and Los Lagos at around midday when the incident occurred. Many of the passengers are believed to have been children, who suffered bruises and fractures.

The company tweeted: ‘Today around 12 noon a bus from the Lagos de Covadonga service, with 48 passengers, had an accident. We focus our efforts on caring for travellers, 8 of them and the driver have been treated for bruises and /o fractures and 40 have not required medical assistance’.

Hoy sobre las 12h un autobús del servicio Lagos de Covadonga, con 48 viajeros, ha tenido un accidente. Centramos nuestros esfuerzos en la atención a los viajeros, 8 de ellos y el conductor han sido atendidos por contusiones y/o fracturas y 40 no han necesitado asistencia médica — Alsa (@Alsa_autobuses) July 31, 2023

The accident was verified by sources from 112 Asturias and the Guardia Civil. They explained that among the most seriously injured were two women who had to be airlifted to hospitals by an emergency medical helicopter.

One of them was transferred to the Central University Hospital of Asturias, in Oviedo, and another to the Arriondas Hospital, in eastern Asturias. Several others were also taken to the latter facility by ambulance, with a total of nine passengers suffering from various injuries.

Lugar del accidente en la carretera de Los Lagos, en Cangas de Onís. pic.twitter.com/PyYiqWdFsh — 112 Asturias (@112Asturias) July 31, 2023

The driver had been travelling the route for 18 years

Also reported that their bus was making its regular journey through the National Park area when it overturned after passing the La Reina viewpoint. The bus driver had been carrying passengers along this same route for the last 18 years during his 21-year career.

Witnesses told the news outlet that the bus left the road on the right-hand side and after rolling over twice, came to a stop on its side.

Several helicopters, mobile ICUs, ambulances, and SAMU health personnel were deployed to the location, which is very busy during the summer months.

Private vehicles are not allowed to use this route

The use of private vehicles is prohibited so the only traffic is the shuttle buses that take people through the stunning landscape.

A taxi driver heading up to the lakes with eight passengers was the one who raised the alarm after seeing what had happened. Speaking with El Comercio, Cuesta Mirayes informed them that he managed to reach the bus despite the rugged terrain.

‘People were screaming a lot. They didn’t know what had happened. I don’t know what went wrong, but the driver is a great person’, said the taxi driver.

Asturias President Adrián Barbón followed the operation

Adrián Barbón, the President of the Principality, was following the operation from Luarca, in western Asturias, where he was in a meeting of the Governing Council.

He tweeted: ‘All the necessary means have been deployed to deal with the accident of a bus going up to Los Lagos, which has left the road, rolling down the hillside. At this time, health professionals are triaging to determine the situation of travelers, including many children’.

‘While waiting for the result of the triage and the necessary professional assistance for each person, I am following what happened from western Asturias with great concern and supervising the actions that are taking place’, he added.

Todos los medios necesarios se han movilizado para hacer frente al accidente de un bus subiendo a Los Lagos, que se ha salido de la carretera, rodando por la ladera. En este momento los profesionales sanitarios, están haciendo el triaje para determinar la situación de los… — 🌹 Adrián Barbón 💙💛 (@AdrianBarbon) July 31, 2023