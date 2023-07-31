Fake Police Officers ‘Arrest’ Two Women

By John Ensor • 31 July 2023 • 15:32

Weapons seized. Credit: Guardia Civil.es

Members of a violent drug gang posed as law enforcement officers in order to ‘turn over’ a rival gang.

In a report published by the Guardia Civil on Monday, July 31, details are revealed of a common method used by criminals to steal from rival gangs.

The Guardia Civil has arrested six people in Toledo, and taken down a group that specialised in drug turn-overs. Oftentimes, gangs will kidnap relatives of other criminals in order to appropriate narcotics and money from rival crime organisations.

The suspects have been charged with the crimes of illegal detention, belonging to a criminal organisation, robbery with violence, injuries, drug trafficking, falsification of public documents, illegal possession of weapons and theft of a motor vehicle.

Fake Police

The investigation, dubbed Operation Jacol began with the complaint of two women who were stopped by a vehicle. Several people emerged from the vehicle who were disguised as police officers.

The women were handcuffed before they were bundled into a van, where they were brutally beaten. The women sustained significant injuries which forced them to seek medical assistance.

Upon the first inspection of the victim’s vehicle, officers found a GPS device which the suspects had placed in the vehicle to monitor the women’s movements.

After cross-checking various police databases, officers managed to find one of the suspects, who was also the subject of a European arrest warrant.

Gang Arrested

In the primary phase of the operation, the Guardia Civil arrested a man in Carranque, Toledo. When officers searched his home they found almost four kilos of cocaine, an indoor plantation with 1,200 plants, five GPS devices identical to the one the complainants had installed in their vehicle, and hashish. A day later, two other people were arrested in Ocaña, Toledo.

In a second phase, the investigators managed to identify the three remaining members and arrest them, two in the city of Toledo and the one in Camarenilla, Toledo.

In one of the searches in Serranillos del Valle, Madrid, where one of the suspects lived, the Guardia Civil found two revolvers and €1,700 in cash.