Father Killed And Daughter Seriously Injured After Airborne Inflatable Castle Hits Them In French Amusement Park

By Chris King • 31 July 2023 • 18:58

Image of inflatable castle accident in France. Credit: Facebook/Joy Bnzl

A father who was seriously injured when an inflatable castle blew away and struck him in an amusement park in France, on Sunday, July 30, has subsequently died from his injuries.

His death was confirmed this Monday 31 by the authorities in Draguignan in the Var department of Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, as reported by clicanoo.re.

The deceased man’s four-year-old daughter was also injured in the incident. Prosecutors said that the: ‘vital prognosis of the little girl remains serious’.

In a press release, the Draguignan prosecution explained how the incident on Sunday afternoon in the Wonderland Waterpark located in Saint-Maximin-la -Sainte-Baume occurred. ‘Due to the effect of strong gusts of wind, a castle-type animation flew away, projecting about fifty metres’.

Both the father and daughter were in cardiac arrest

Both the father – said to be in his 30s – and daughter were in cardiorespiratory arrest when the emergency services arrived on the scene. Medics managed to stabilise them both and they reportedly regained cardiac activity before being airlifted by helicopter to Marseille hospitals. The father tragically passed away late that same night.

Guy Bouchet, the acting prosecutor of Draguignan told AFP: ‘The wind picked up and the structure was damaged, so they (the park managers) decided to suspend the activity. That’s when the accident happened’.

An investigation for injuries and involuntary homicide was opened by the authorities and entrusted to the gendarmerie. The structure involved in the incident was some 20 metres (65 feet) long.

The park only opened in June

The water park, around 40 km from Aix-en-Provence, only opened in June, leading the town’s mayor, Alain Decanis, to post on Facebook: ‘How could a water park that had been accepted on the municipal territory to bring joy and happiness to children turn into a machine of death that struck down an entire family? What will the current investigation tell us?’.

He posted again today to say that the flags of the town hall have been lowered and that a minute’s silence will be held on Wednesday, August 2, in memory of the deceased father.

Météo France placed this western part of the Var on red alert for forest fires yesterday, due to the resumption of high winds predicted to reach 55 km/h in the region.