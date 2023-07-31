Flamboyant British Wrestling Legend Adrian Street Passes Away Aged 82

By Chris King • 31 July 2023 • 20:37

Image of wrestling legend Adrian Street. Credit: Twitter@WWE

Adrian Street, the flamboyant British wrestler who became a huge success in the US passed away last Monday, July 24, at the age of 82.

His death after complications following a stroke was confirmed to the BBC by his 77-year-old wife and manager Linda this Monday 31. The iconic Welsh grappler died at the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran, South Wales.

In 2001, Street beat throat cancer, despite being told to prepare for the worst by his doctor. Linda told the news outlet: ‘He’d had a heart problem a while ago which was resolved. But then he had a stroke earlier this month which resulted in a bleed on the brain’

‘He was recovering from that at home when he developed colitis – a chronic inflammatory bowel disease – which later turned into sepsis. That’s what killed him. It all came about so quick. I’ve still not come to terms with it yet’, she revealed.

Street grew up in South Wales

Street grew up in the coal-mining town of Brynmawr, where his father Emrys worked down the pits. He refused to follow in his father’s footsteps and once said during an interview: ‘Too dark down there, I was born for the spotlight’.

He ran away to London while still a teenager where a wrestling promoter finally signed him up as ‘Kid Tarzan Jonathan’. Preferring to fight under his own name, Street soon started making a name for himself.

His outrageous choice of outfits – including dayglo face paint, peroxide pigtails and dayglo lipstick – and androgynous persona, instantly set him up for a massive audience reaction, especially bearing in mind the era it occurred in.

During a career spanning an incredible five decades, Street racked up an astounding 12,000 fights. He first made a name for himself when he graced wrestling rings in the 1970s and ’80s. Thanks to his outrageous outfits, makeup, and his fighting style, the Welshman became known as ‘the man fans love to hate’, and ‘the sadist in sequins’. He moved to North America with Linda in the 1980s In the 1980s, Street and his future wife ‘Miss Linda’ – herself a former wrestler he met in 1969 – made the move to North America, where he quickly gained a massive reputation as ‘Exotic’ Adrian Street. He retired from the sport with a legendary status in 2014. Tributes filled social media, with the 14-time world champion Triple H tweeting. ‘A genre-bending pioneer whose larger-than-life presence and ruthlessness between the ropes changed the wrestling world forever. Honoured to have called Adrian Street a friend. My thoughts are with Miss Linda and the family, friends and fans of Adrian Street’. A genre-bending pioneer whose larger-than-life presence and ruthlessness between the ropes changed the wrestling world forever. Honored to have called Adrian Street a friend. My thoughts are with Miss Linda and the family, friends and fans of Adrian Street. pic.twitter.com/fQrbWPem8p — Triple H (@TripleH) July 31, 2023 The WWE wrote: ‘WWE is saddened to learn that Adrian Street has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Street’s family, friends, and fans’. WWE is saddened to learn that Adrian Street has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Street’s family, friends, and fans.https://t.co/DjCT1ESCnE pic.twitter.com/2cUspIV58i — WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2023