French Daredevil Influencer Remi Enigma Dies Aged 30 After Falling From Top Of 68-Storey Hong Kong Building

By Chris King • 31 July 2023 • 18:18

Image of French daredevil Remi Enigma. Credit: Instagram/remnigma

French daredevil photographer and influencer Remi Enigma died at the age of 30 after falling from a residential building in Hong Kong last Thursday, July 27.

The incident involving Remi Lucidi was reported on Saturday 29, by the South China Morning Post. They revealed that one of the people working in a 68-storey residential building alerted the police after seeing the famous daredevil photographer through a window.

According to the news outlet, the witness claimed that Lucidi appeared to be asking for help before stumbling around 219 metres to his death.

The police arrived too late to save him

Although the police were deployed, by the time they arrived it was too late to save his life. Along with his lifeless body, they found Lucidi’s French identification and the video camera that he usually carries with him to record his actions on top of skyscrapers around the world.

Initial investigations in the police report suggested that: “It is possible that he was trapped outside the penthouse while playing an extreme sport on the building, and knocked on the window to call for help, but accidentally fell and died’.

The incident occurred at the Tregunter Tower

Everything happened in the Tregunter Tower building, which he was known to have entered on July 17 after assuring the concierge that he was going to visit a friend who lived on the 40th floor of the building.

However, the security cameras recorded him getting off at the 49th and leaving by the stairs to the top floor. Tregunter Tower is one of the tallest residential towers in the world . Until the Trump World Tower in New York opened in 2001, it was in fact the tallest residential building in the world.

The Frenchman was notorious for his daredevil exploits on some of the tallest buildings around the world. His Instagram profile – where he called himself Remi Enigma – is packed with images of Lucidi climbing and standing at the top of high-rise scaffolding and buildings in Dubai, Bulgaria and France in the past year.