Malaga Airport Increases Passenger Traffic By 6.8 Per Cent As August Arrives

By Chris King • 31 July 2023 • 0:29

Aerial image of Malaga Airport. Credit: AENA

AUGUST in Spain not only marks the middle of summer but also the beginning of the month when most people take their holidays.

This movement of citizens is transferred to all infrastructures, with an increase in travellers by land, sea and air. In the latter case, as detailed by Spanish Airports and Air Navigation (Aena) to malagahoy.es, scheduled flights between July 28 and August 1 increased by 6.8 per cent compared to the same period in 2022.

During these five days, Malaga Airport will have hosted a total of 2,625 operations, both national and international, a number which includes departures and arrivals.

This Sunday 30, 541 flights used the Malaga-Costa del Sol facility(436 international and 105 national). Saturday followed close behind with 538 (454 international and 84 national); Friday it handled 534 (423 international and 111 national)-

Tuesday is expected to see 520 (419 international and 101 national); and, finally, Monday will handle 492 (385 international and 107 national).

In absolute values, 80.65 per cent of these flights constitute trips from beyond Spain’s borders (2,117) and the remaining 19.35 per cent (508) within Spanish territory itself.

Malaga Airport broke a historical record in 2023

Málaga-Costa del Sol airport closed the first semester of 2023 by breaking its historical record. A total of 10,070,112 travellers passed through the facilities. That is 852,517 more than in 2019, the year that until now had registered more traffic. It equates to an increase of 23.3 per cent compared to the first six months of last year.

The majority of passengers (10,048,039) used commercial connections. Of these, 8,161,116 opted for flights abroad, which grew by 21.7 per cent compared to 2022, a rise of 4.8 per cent compared to the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

The UK supplied the highest number of travellers

By destinations, the United Kingdom remains the leader in the number of travellers, with more than 2.4 million. It is followed by Germany (703,698), the Netherlands (635,208), France (559,553), Italy (459,891) and Ireland (450,890).

In addition, 1,886,923 passengers travelled to or from a Spanish city, a figure that exceeds the records between January and June 2022 by 31.2 per cent and the figures for the same period of 2019 by 34.2 per cent.

These figures placed Malaga airport in fourth position in the Spanish network in terms of passenger volume. It is only behind Madrid-Barajas, Barcelona-El Prat and Son Sant Joan in Mallorca.