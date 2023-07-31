By Jo Pugh • 31 July 2023 • 15:36
Hotels may have no clean sheets or towels. Credit: Cleanly India/Pixabay
LAUNDRY workers in Mallorca will strike from 7am tomorrow, Tuesday, August 1, unless a last minute deal can be struck.
Concerns are raised in the hotel sector, as it is a service that in most cases is outsourced, and they cannot do without.
The Mallorca Hotel Federation (FEHM) is confident that negotiations between union representatives and employers in the laundry sector will reach a good solution and that “the strike can be called off”, but the clock is ticking.
“We hope that the negotiations reach a solution and that the strike can be called off, as has happened in other sectors, to prevent it from interfering with services,” said the federation.
It is expected that workers in this sector will go on strike indefinitely from Tuesday, because they still consider the employers’ proposal “insufficient”, quoted Majorca Daily Bulletin.
So far, they’ve been offered an increase of around €20 a month, meaning they would earn around €1103 per month.
Unsatisfied with the meagre offer, the workers want a higher increase, as well as two consecutive days off within the working week as a guarantee.
They also want night duty remuneration and a 30 minute break during working hours.
Hotels will be the places that are hardest hit, because the CCOO Habitat Balearas union will have to provide at least a minimum service to more important institutions such as hospitals, where clean laundry is essential.
If the industrial action goes ahead, union general secretary Miguel Pardo said: “It could be disastrous for tourism.
Pardo claims that workers are being exploited and are leaving to get other jobs. The union has described the two days off as a ‘red line’.
The Balearics are the most visited part of Spain by tourists, with 26 per cent made up of tourists from Britain, second only to Germany with 28 per cent.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Jo Pugh is a journalist based in the Costa Blanca North. Originally from London, she has been involved in journalism and photography for 20 years. She has lived in Spain for 12 years, and is a dedicated and passionate writer.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.