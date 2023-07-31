By Jo Pugh • 31 July 2023 • 15:36

Hotels may have no clean sheets or towels. Credit: Cleanly India/Pixabay

LAUNDRY workers in Mallorca will strike from 7am tomorrow, Tuesday, August 1, unless a last minute deal can be struck.

Concerns are raised in the hotel sector, as it is a service that in most cases is outsourced, and they cannot do without.

The Mallorca Hotel Federation (FEHM) is confident that negotiations between union representatives and employers in the laundry sector will reach a good solution and that “the strike can be called off”, but the clock is ticking.

“We hope that the negotiations reach a solution and that the strike can be called off, as has happened in other sectors, to prevent it from interfering with services,” said the federation.

It is expected that workers in this sector will go on strike indefinitely from Tuesday, because they still consider the employers’ proposal “insufficient”, quoted Majorca Daily Bulletin.

There are around 1,500 workers involved in the dispute.

So far, they’ve been offered an increase of around €20 a month, meaning they would earn around €1103 per month.

Unsatisfied with the meagre offer, the workers want a higher increase, as well as two consecutive days off within the working week as a guarantee.

They also want night duty remuneration and a 30 minute break during working hours.

Hotels will be the places that are hardest hit, because the CCOO Habitat Balearas union will have to provide at least a minimum service to more important institutions such as hospitals, where clean laundry is essential.

If the industrial action goes ahead, union general secretary Miguel Pardo said: “It could be disastrous for tourism.

“It’s going to affect hotels full-on. There won’t be sheets or towels.”

Pardo claims that workers are being exploited and are leaving to get other jobs. The union has described the two days off as a ‘red line’.

The Balearics are the most visited part of Spain by tourists, with 26 per cent made up of tourists from Britain, second only to Germany with 28 per cent.