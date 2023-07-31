Multi-National Police Effort Stops Cartel’s Expansion In Spain

By John Ensor • 31 July 2023 • 20:20

Police Seize €220,000 Credit: Policia Nacional/Twitter.com

A multi-national police effort, involving Spain, Columbia and the US has dealt a major blow against one of the world’s most notorious drug gangs.

Details were published on Monday, July 31, by Policia Nacional, in which the man behind the infamous ‘Zetas’ organisation in Europe was arrested in Madrid.

This is the second major blow by the National Police against Mexican criminal organisations trying to establish themselves in Spain. International police cooperation has been fundamental in dismantling the organisation abroad.

The investigation began with the person in charge of ‘Zetas’ in Europe, a drug trafficker based in Madrid. The suspect was characterised by his nomadic lifestyle, whose constant movements made the investigation very complicated.

As the investigation progressed, police discovered the various members of the organisation and the roles they played. It also came to light how the leader distributed people he trusted throughout Spain and Europe, specifically in the Netherlands.

Heightened Activity Raises Police Suspicions

The head of the organisation held a large number of meetings on a constant basis and with different people, making it difficult for the police to determine which of them were relevant to the investigation.

However, in recent months, he not only increased his self-protection measures but also the number of meetings, which made officers suspect that he could be in the final phase of importing a shipment of cocaine.

The investigators detected a meeting he held with a man nicknamed ‘El Repetido,’ the name given to a triplet brother of Colombian origin known in the world of drug trafficking. The police increased their efforts on those under investigation with the aim of detecting and aborting the planned illegal shipment.

Multi-National Police Operation

Thanks to the international cooperation a total of five people have been arrested and additionally, 400 kilograms of cocaine, €220,000 in cash, two vehicles, 10 telephones and relevant documentation have been seized.