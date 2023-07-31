Revellers Hospitalised After Chemical Poisoning In UK Nightclub

By John Ensor • 31 July 2023 • 11:55
Popworks Nightclub. Credit: Popworksdoncaster/facebook.com
An incident in a UK Nightclub this weekend led to its evacuation, with some victims of the attack being hospitalised.
In the early hours of Sunday, July 30 a chemical substance was released in a nightclub in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, leading to eight people requiring hospital treatment, according to WST Post.
The terrifying incident, which left people struggling to breathe, happened in the Pop Works Nightclub on Doncaster’s Silver Street.
Following the attack the nightclub issued a statement: ‘On the early hours of Sunday morning around 4:55 am we had to evacuate everyone out of the club, this was a big eye opener for us as a business and it was handled very well thank you to our door staff and management…
‘We would like to apologise to everyone who was inside at the time and who was involved in the incident. What a world we live in that people would make businesses harder than it is in this trade after Covid.
‘We are deeply sorry. Our main priority is our customer’s safety and well-being after making sure that the care needed for those involved was provided. Once again we are truly sorry
The message concluded: ‘Thank you to the fire service and the police that came and helped everyone.
The venue was attended by emergency services after an estimated 50 to 60 of the nightclub’s patrons fell ill, one of the victims claimed they had been sprayed with ‘poison gas.’
Thankfully, Police have indicated that eight people who were hospitalised were not expected to suffer long-term effects.
An investigation has been launched by South Yorkshire Police who have appealed for more information.
A spokesman on behalf of the police said: ‘We are conducting an investigation into reports of a chemical substance being released at a nightspot in Doncaster city centre in the early hours of this morning (Sunday July 30).’
‘We received a call at 5am to report that several people at the Pop Works on Silver Street were unwell.
‘Eight people at the venue required hospital treatment, but none of them are believed to have had any lasting consequences.”
‘We are currently working to determine what substance was released at the site.’
Chief Inspector David Struggles, of the Doncaster District Command Team, added: ‘We want to get to the bottom of what’s happening as quickly as possible to allay those fears and give peace of mind to those who live in the city centre or want to use it for leisure.’
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
When he's not writing for EWN he enjoys gigging in a acoustic duo, looking after their four dogs, four chickens, two cats, and cycling up mountains very slowly.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.