Revellers Hospitalised After Chemical Poisoning In UK Nightclub

By John Ensor • 31 July 2023 • 11:55

Popworks Nightclub. Credit: Popworksdoncaster/facebook.com

An incident in a UK Nightclub this weekend led to its evacuation, with some victims of the attack being hospitalised.

In the early hours of Sunday, July 30 a chemical substance was released in a nightclub in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, leading to eight people requiring hospital treatment, according to WST Post.

The terrifying incident, which left people struggling to breathe, happened in the Pop Works Nightclub on Doncaster’s Silver Street.

Nightclub Issue Statement

Following the attack the nightclub issued a statement: ‘On the early hours of Sunday morning around 4:55 am we had to evacuate everyone out of the club, this was a big eye opener for us as a business and it was handled very well thank you to our door staff and management…

‘We would like to apologise to everyone who was inside at the time and who was involved in the incident. What a world we live in that people would make businesses harder than it is in this trade after Covid.

‘We are deeply sorry. Our main priority is our customer’s safety and well-being after making sure that the care needed for those involved was provided. Once again we are truly sorry

The message concluded: ‘Thank you to the fire service and the police that came and helped everyone.

The venue was attended by emergency services after an estimated 50 to 60 of the nightclub’s patrons fell ill, one of the victims claimed they had been sprayed with ‘poison gas.’

Thankfully, Police have indicated that eight people who were hospitalised were not expected to suffer long-term effects.

Police Investigate Chemical Poisoning Incident

An investigation has been launched by South Yorkshire Police who have appealed for more information.

A spokesman on behalf of the police said: ‘We are conducting an investigation into reports of a chemical substance being released at a nightspot in Doncaster city centre in the early hours of this morning (Sunday July 30).’

‘We received a call at 5am to report that several people at the Pop Works on Silver Street were unwell.

‘Eight people at the venue required hospital treatment, but none of them are believed to have had any lasting consequences.”

‘We are currently working to determine what substance was released at the site.’

Chief Inspector David Struggles, of the Doncaster District Command Team, added: ‘We want to get to the bottom of what’s happening as quickly as possible to allay those fears and give peace of mind to those who live in the city centre or want to use it for leisure.’