In 1933, HG Wells published his prophetic book The Shape of Things to Come about a world where a long economic slump causes a major war that leaves Europe devastated and threatened by the plague.

In the slightly earlier Brave New World, by Aldous Huxley, individuals are brought to a certain level, mass production is encouraged and death comes with ‘galloping senility.’

Now, as the National Health service in England, Northern Ireland and Wales is crippled by lack of funding, insufficient beds, strikes by nurses, junior doctors and consultants much is being made of the need to introduce VIRTUAL WARDS.

Virtual Wards

The concept is simple, rather than bring patients to overcrowded hospitals, treat them at home and have them linked via the internet to clinicians who could be several miles away but able to monitor their patients vital signs.

The concept is that 40 to 50 virtual wards could be set up per 100,000 people with a ward eventually being scaled up to 10,000 beds before winter arrives.

A report published by the NHS Confederation says that for virtual wards to fulfil their potential to relieve pressure on the NHS in winter 2023, local data should be used to make bespoke, local healthcare decisions that address the needs of that population in every Integrated Care System (ICS).

It observes however that currently the potential for increasing effective use of virtual wards is undermined by lack of access to good data on local population needs and demands.

Already, it appears that most NHS regions have set up virtual wards for frail over-65s, including dementia patients, as well as for respiratory conditions such as asthma or lung disease.

Now the scheme will be extended to cover under-18s, allowing terminally ill children to remain at home surrounded by family, freeing up more beds

On paper, this concept of home treatment seems eminently sensible but with ambulances taking longer and longer to attend emergencies, GPs reluctant to make home visits and general bureaucracy in both the Ministry of Health and the NHS it could be argued that this is a sticking plaster to cover a major wound.

Easy way out

Cynics might say that by choosing the elderly and young to be part of this new virtual ward world, the NHS is actually taking an easy way out, making unpaid family members responsible for the day to day care of those patients whilst the medical teams just keep an eye on the patients’ health but not their welfare or those of their carers.

Good idea

Alternatively, many believe that it is far better for those who don’t need immediate and ongoing medical treatment to be in familiar surroundings, cared for in the bosom of their families and don’t find themselves disturbed by the general noise and lack of comfort of a hospital ward.