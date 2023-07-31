Slave Labour Gangs Found In Malaga And Cuenca

By John Ensor • 31 July 2023 • 8:57

Police dismantle two criminal networks. Credit: Policia nacional/Twitter.com

The National Police have broken up two criminal networks that specialised in the labour exploitation of foreigners in the construction and agricultural sectors.

An investigation into two criminal networks has resulted in a total of 23 people being arrested in Cuenca and Malaga, in a report issued by the Policia Nacional on the World Day against Human Trafficking, Sunday, July 30.

Cuenca

One of the investigations carried out in a town in Cuenca, began when the officers discovered a warehouse where around 40 people were living in overcrowded conditions.

As the investigation proceeded, officers uncovered the existence of a business network, dedicated to the agricultural sector, which kept its workers in subhuman conditions. The victims spent the night in a room without any facilities, except a prefabricated and unsanitary bathroom and without the minimum conditions of hygiene.

The investigation culminated in the arrest of five people, one of them in Albacete and four in the province of Cuenca. In addition, the agents carried out two entry and search operations where more than €1,000 in cash and documentation related to the investigation were seized.

Malaga

The second operation took place in Malaga. Investigators there detected a criminal network which pretended to be a legitimate business organisation. They went under the guise of an of immigrant aid association, in order to recruit its victims for exploitation in the construction sector.

The victims had to eat and sleep inside vehicles and, in addition, they worked as labourers or security guards on construction sites for shifts that lasted beyond 24 hours.

Officers led an operation that saw the arrest of 17 people in the city of Malaga and one in Madrid.

During four property searches in Malaga, €30,000 in cash, a luxury vehicle, several mobile phones and documentation related to the investigation were seized. Additionally, €95,000 euros, two homes and 27 vehicles have been blocked.

These operations were part of the National Police Plan against Human Trafficking.