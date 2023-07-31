Supermoon: How and When to See It

By Lisa Zeffertt • 31 July 2023 • 8:44
IMAGE - Stuart Bartlett / Unsplash
THE Buck Moon, the supermoon of the month of August and can be seen on Tuesday, August 1st. To enjoy the sight of the supermoon, it will be at its brightest and biggest at 7:31 p.m.
This August supermoon will be even more incredible than the July one, and look 7.1% larger and 15.6% brighter than a normal full moon. This will make it easy to see with the naked eye, with no need for a telescope. The moon will also look as if it is hanging lower than normal, and take on a reddish tinge.
The term “Supermoon” dates back to 1979, and was coined by astrologer Richard Nolle, who decided to name the phenomenon when the moon is at the closest part of its trajectory to Earth, making it appear larger and brighter. The name was then adopted by NASA and the media. Scientists prefer to call the phenomenon “perigee-syzygy”.
The name originates from the Native Americans, as male deer experience full growth of their antlers in July.
The moon is also referred to as the Sturgeon Moon, as the bright moonlight makes it easy to catch the sturgeon in the rivers and lakes. Sturgeon are freshwater fish that can grow to a staggering 3.5 metres long and weigh up to 90 kilos, they are on the endangered list, due to pollution in their natural environments and fishing.
Another Native American tribe, the Ojibwa people, call it the Blackberry Moon because the harvest of this fruit coincides with its arrival.
It is also known as the Corn Moon due to it being the most common time for farmers to plant corn so that it is ready for harvest in autumn, and is also known as the Lynx Moon in Northern parts of Spain, due to its curved shape.
Whatever the name, this supermoon is not to be missed and will be a stunning sight in the night sky.
