Yellow Alert Plus Three Days Of Terral Conditions Forecast For Malaga Province

By Chris King • 31 July 2023 • 23:57

Image of a thermometer displaying a high temperature. Credit: VladisChern/Shutterstock.com

MALAGA province is set to experience a new wave of heat as the month of August arrives.

After a relatively cool weekend, temperatures are expected to climb again. This has resulted in AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency extending the yellow weather alert in the Antequera region tomorrow, Tuesday, August 1.

It will be in place from 8:59 pm this evening, with maximum temperatures of up to 38°C predicted for the area by the experts.

Terral conditions will persist for three days

According to the latest AEMET forecast, a terral will affect parts of the Costa del Sol and the Guadalhorce Valley for the next three days.

Values could rise as high as 40°C between 1 pm and 9 pm tomorrow in these regions which has led to an orange weather warning being issued.

Maximum temperatures of 38.5°C are expected during the terral episode with minimum temperatures not falling below 25.6°C at the Málaga-Airport observatory on Tuesday said the meteorologists.

Tiempo previsto en Andalucía, Ceuta y Melilla desde 31-07-2023 hasta 06-08-2023. Info siempre actualizada en https://t.co/3zCHJmsBfk pic.twitter.com/jA2kRbUvpR — AEMET_Andalucía (@AEMET_Andalucia) July 31, 2023

Wednesday, August 2

AEMET has also activated a yellow alert for Wednesday on the Costa del Sol and in the Guadalhorce Valley, with the terral conditions continuing. The maximum values can reach 39.1°C with the minimum remaining at 25.9°C

Thursday, August 3

Although the terral will continue throughout Thursday it is expected that the temperatures will not be as high as the two previous days. Maximums should remain at around 37.5°C while the minimum will rise to 27.1°C .

There will be torrid days and nights that will give way to milder temperatures ahead of Friday. This will continue during the weekend and into next week with AEMET expecting the thermometers to be on average at 30°C maximum and 23°C minimum.

Skies will remain clear inland for the next few days, while coastal will experience partly cloudy skies with intervals of low clouds, without ruling out morning fog on the Mediterranean coast.

Winds will be light to variable, becoming westerly on the Atlantic coast and in the Strait of Gibraltar.