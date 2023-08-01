Around the World in 3,512 Days

By Catherine McGeer • 01 August 2023 • 14:51

Unstoppable Wanderlust: Danish Man Conquers Every Country Without Flying in a Decade-Long Odyssey Image: Twitter/ @onceuponasaga

Flightless Explorer: Danish Man Completes Decade-Long Global Journey

Torbjørn Pedersen, a determined Danish adventurer, has accomplished a remarkable feat by visiting every country in the world without ever taking a single flight. After nearly a decade of continuous exploration, he has returned home, having begun his epic journey in October 2013.

Undertaking this ambitious quest, Pedersen set out on an adventure that he initially believed would take a maximum of four years. ‘Maybe three-and-a-half if I went a little fast,’ he had thought optimistically. However, the reality turned out to be quite different. With an unyielding spirit and an unshakable determination, he spent a staggering 3,512 days on the road, making his way across the globe through various modes of land and sea transportation.

Inspiration struck Pedersen when his father showed him a newspaper article, igniting the desire to embark on an unconventional journey, one that would allow him to connect with people from all walks of life. In pursuit of this dream, he vowed to travel entirely without flying, opting instead for buses, trains, boats, and even his own two feet at times!

HOME!!! 😍🇩🇰😍🇩🇰😍🇩🇰😍🇩🇰😍🇩🇰 Thanks for your unwavering support, making me the 1st person to visit every country in the world completely without flying! The project was a resounding SUCCESS when we reached the final country, the Maldives ❤️🇲🇻 Today marks its COMPLETION as I… pic.twitter.com/SFf6JC4FBS — Thor 🇩🇰/🇫🇮 (@onceuponasaga) July 26, 2023

Throughout the arduous trek, Pedersen meticulously documented his experiences and encounters in a blog titled ‘Once Upon a Saga.’ The blog serves as a testament to his unwavering commitment and the incredible stories he gathered from every corner of the globe.

To accomplish his incredible mission, Pedersen required an astonishing total of 10 separate passports, a testament to the vast number of countries he explored during this odyssey. Financially prudent and mindful of the sustainability of his journey, he managed to survive on a modest budget of just $20 per day.

The trailer for the 2024 documentary is HERE!! https://t.co/oVmC5g74nL — Thor 🇩🇰/🇫🇮 (@onceuponasaga) July 30, 2023

The journey reached its triumphant conclusion when Pedersen arrived in the picturesque Maldives, marking the 203rd and final country on his extensive itinerary. After crossing borders, encountering diverse cultures, and forging bonds with countless individuals, he docked in the Danish port city of Aarhu on a Maersk container vessel.

Ecstatic to return to his homeland, Pedersen took to his Instagram to share the joy of accomplishing his remarkable endeavour. Captioning a post with ‘HOME!!!,’ he expressed how the project was a resounding success and proudly declared its completion as he returned to Denmark.