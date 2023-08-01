August 1 National Girlfriends Day: Sisterhood Celebration

By Catherine McGeer • 01 August 2023 • 13:42

Cheers to the Unbreakable Bond of Female Friendships! Celebrating National Girlfriends Day with Love, Laughter, and Sisterhood Image: Shutterstock/ Look Studio

NATIONAL Girlfriends Day is a special occasion celebrated on August 1 each year, dedicated to honouring and appreciating female friendships. It is a day for women to celebrate their female friends, spend quality time with their sisterhood, and express gratitude for the meaningful bonds they share.

This day is all about celebrating the ‘ride or die’ girlfriends who have been there through thick and thin, supporting and uplifting each other through life’s ups and downs. Whether it’s reminiscing over shared memories, enjoying a night out, or having a relaxing girls’ night in with wine and movies, the focus is on cherishing the friendships that have stood the test of time.

National Girlfriends Day is not just limited to women celebrating their female friends; boyfriends also use the occasion to show appreciation for their significant others. The day has gained popularity over the years, with an increasing number of people observing and celebrating it in various ways.

The exact origins of National Girlfriends Day are uncertain, but there is evidence pointing to its creation by Elizabeth Butterfield and Kathleen Laing, who reportedly started the holiday to coincide with their book about girlfriend getaways. However, other people also claim to be the creators of the holiday.

The celebration of female friendships has a long history, dating back to notable friendships like the Edinburgh Seven, Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton, and The Rockford Peaches. These stories illustrate the power of women supporting and empowering each other throughout history.

On November 18, 1870, 7 female medical students approached the Surgeon’s Hall in Edinburgh, to sit for an anatomy exam. A crowd had gathered to block them, leading to a riot. The women, known as the Edinburgh Seven, became the first females to graduate from a British med school. pic.twitter.com/PHT9GBlnbC — Legends Of Surgery (@SurgeryLegends) January 31, 2019

Celebrating 30 years of A League of Their Own, and 21 days until we meet the newest Rockford Peaches in @leagueonprime! pic.twitter.com/DRpIS7zQ05 — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) July 22, 2022

On this day, people celebrate by organising various activities, such as luxury slumber parties, spa days, outings to parks, restaurants, and theatres, or even just spending quality time with friends, doing activities they enjoy together. The main focus is on celebrating the close personal attachments shared with friends and expressing gratitude for their support and companionship.

National Girlfriends Day may not be an official holiday, but it is a wonderful reminder to appreciate and cherish the special bonds of female friendships. So, take some time on August 1 to celebrate the women in your life who have been there for you and continue to be your biggest cheerleaders and confidantes. Let them know how much they mean to you and celebrate the circle of sisterhood that enriches our lives. How will you celebrate National Girlfriends Day?