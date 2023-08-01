Carrefour Tests Robot Delivery

By John Smith • 01 August 2023 • 10:31

The robot delivery service Credit: Carrefour Belgium

Carrefour Belgium is testing the concept of using robots to deliver goods to your door this summer with the latest test taking place in Knokke.

They have created a pop-up store on the sea front in the town but there is a slight drawback as the delivery area covered by the three robots is just 400 metres from the store.

Nevertheless, until August 20, Natacha, Nono and Loulou will be out and about delivering goods to those who want to see a robot in action, even though it would probably be quicker to visit the store themselves and just select the groceries they want.

Nothing about this process at the moment is quick and it took around a week just to set up the delivery area of 400 metres and the robots travel at around six kmh.

Having said that, Carrefour boasts that once the order chosen from 500 products has been placed via the Carrefour Experience on the Deliveroo App, the robot which can carry up to 25 kilos of goods should be stocked and ready to deliver within around five minutes and its batteries have a four hour life before recharging.

After the success of its pilot project with delivery robots in Zaventem, Carrefour wants to expand the test.

“We chose Knokke because the seaside resort has a similar surface area to the Corporate Village zone in Zaventem, where our robots already work.

“This makes their programming more efficient,” explains Arnaud Lesne, Innovation Director at Carrefour Belgium before adding “Holidaymakers want to make their lives easier, without having to worry about shopping, and that’s what we offer them.”

The goal of Carrefour Belgium is to bring its robots to cities where the delivery platforms are insufficiently served by delivery drivers, and to focus on the ‘last mile’.

Time will tell whether this concept expands to actually deliver a service to a much wider audience, whether they are sufficiently aware to cross roads without causing accidents and whether these expensive pieces of kit, potentially full of goodies, are likely to be highjacked as they travel the pavements of Belgium.