Chinese Zoo: Sun Bears are Real, Not Humans in Disguise

A zoo in eastern China has found itself at the centre of a bizarre controversy after photos and videos of its sun bears standing on their hind legs went viral. Hangzhou Zoo, located in China’s Zhejiang province, was forced to address and dismiss speculations suggesting that the bears might be humans in elaborate costumes.

The sun bears in question are a rare species native to the rainforests of South East Asia and are known for being the smallest bear species in the world, typically reaching the size of a large dog. However, their slender legs and distinct folds of fur led some spectators to mistake them for humans dressed in bear costumes.

In response to the growing buzz, Hangzhou Zoo released a statement purportedly from one of the sun bears, named Angela, to clarify the situation. ‘Some people think I stand like a person. It seems you don’t understand me very well,’ the statement read, addressing the misunderstandings about the bear’s natural behaviour.

The local newspaper, Hangzhou Daily, reported on the attention the bears were receiving, stating, ‘Because of the way they stand, some people online question whether they are ‘humans in disguise.’’ The zookeepers firmly denied the allegations, emphasising that the bears are genuine and not dressed-up humans.

To further debunk the rumours, officials pointed out that the Malaysian sun bears are smaller and distinct in appearance from other bear species. They also highlighted the impracticality of a human trying to withstand the intense heat inside a fuzzy bear costume, especially during the region’s scorching summers.

Although the zoo’s response sought to put an end to the speculation, the curiosity surrounding the sun bears persists. Hangzhou Zoo has arranged visits for reporters to see the bears in person and observe their natural behaviours.

Edinburgh Zoo who also have two Sunbears Babu and Rotana have added to the conversation with the following tweet:

This incident is not the first time Chinese zoos have faced accusations of misrepresenting their animals. Past allegations have included dyeing dogs to resemble wolves or African cats and even painting donkeys to pass them off as zebras. However, Hangzhou Zoo is adamant in assuring the public that their sun bears are authentic and in no way humans cleverly disguised.

As public interest in these enigmatic sun bears continues to grow, experts hope that the attention can be directed towards raising awareness about the endangered species and the need for conservation efforts to protect their natural habitats.