By Jo Pugh • 01 August 2023 • 14:50

Attendees of the SEOplus conference in Alicante. Credit: SEOPlus/Twitter

ALICANTE attracted hundreds of digital professionals from Spain and countries such as Brazil, Mexico and Argentina to learn about the latest trends in web positioning (SEO) on Friday, July 28.

The 8th edition of SEOPLUS was organised by the Alicante agency of SEO Webpositer Agency and TeamPlatino, which offered a rigorous analysis of the most innovative techniques to add profitability and visits to online business.

On the stage of the VB Spaces venue, 14 specialists hosted 20-minute presentations, sharing their methodologies, as well as SEO positioning actions adapted to the latest demands of search engines such as Google.

Álex Novoa, SEO Analyst, Pablo Rosales, consultant and web analyst at the IKAUE agency, Merche Martínez, SEO manager at Metricool and Julio Martínez, SEO consultant at Webpositer Agency, were some of the professionals invited to the event, reported CB Noticias.

In all the presentations offered, a theme stood out as the undisputed protagonist of this edition, and that was Artificial Intelligence, usually known as AI.

Its applications in the design, development and implementation of web positioning strategies stood out as a common denominator.

“Far from fashions and trends, Artificial Intelligence has come to enrich the work of a search engine positioning professional, providing solutions that, as seen in SEOPLUS23, enhance the effectiveness of the results with more efficiency and productivity”, said Luis Villanueva, co-founder of the event.

More than 650 attendees and nearly 5,000 online participants were able to learn about tools, tactics and prompts that, based on language based on Artificial Intelligence, facilitate the work of optimising and improving the results of any digital business.

From its use for the generation of ideas, the creation and edition of content, through its support in the development of keyword studies or the conception of technical parameters of great value for the impact of any web project, the event made clear the role of AI in this discipline.

In turn, SEOPLUS23 demonstrated the effectiveness of search engine positioning strategies to increase visits and sales of all online businesses.

In this line, the speakers verified the success of the proposed strategies with real data extracted from essential digital analysis tools such as Google Analytics 4.

The event, of a solidarity nature in favour of the fight against cancer, was the meeting point for the SEO community of Spain, and gave a unique opportunity for professionals to connect with each other given their interests in one of the digital professions with the most demand.