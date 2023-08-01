Licensed to drill as UK government grant more oil and gas permits

By Linda Hall • 01 August 2023 • 14:54

ABERDEEN VISIT: Britain’s PM Rishi Sunak at the Shell refinery photo credit: 10 Downing Street

THE UK government has announced plans to grant hundreds of new oil and gas licences.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed on July 31 that the government would continue to back the North Sea oil and gas industry in its drive to make Britain more energy-independent.

By adopting a more flexible application process, licences could also be offered near currently licensed areas, he said. This would unlock vital reserves due to existing infrastructure and previous assessments, Sunak explained during a visit to the Shell gas terminal in Aberdeen.

The independent Climate Change Committee has predicted that around 25 per cent of the UK’s energy demands would still be met by oil and gas when the UK reached net zero in 2050.

Plans to issue more licences were compatible with net zero commitments, the prime minister insisted. Bearing in mind the anticipated part-reliance on fossil fuels for years to come, it was more carbon-intensive to ship oil and gas from other countries, he said.

The government was taking steps to slow the rapid decline in domestic production of oil and gas, securing the UK’s domestic energy supply and reducing reliance on hostile states.

“We have all witnessed how Putin has manipulated and weaponised energy, disrupting supply and stalling growth in countries around the world,” Sunak pointed out.

“Now more than ever, it’s vital that we bolster our energy security and capitalise on that independence to deliver more affordable, clean energy to British homes and businesses.”

As well as easing the need for higher-emission imports, granting further licences would protect more than 200,000 jobs in a vital industry while expanding the UK economy, Sunak added. It would also provide the next generation of the skilled apprentices key to driving this work forward.

“Our next steps to develop carbon capture and storage in Scotland and the Humber will also help to build a thriving new industry for our North Sea,” Energy Security Secretary Grant Shapps said. “This could support as many as 50,000 jobs, as we deliver on our priority of growing the economy.”