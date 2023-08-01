One Dead And Almost 100 People Affected By Salmonella Outbreak Across Europe

By Chris King • 01 August 2023 • 5:30

Image of cherry tomatoes. Credit: daryl_mitchell/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0

AN alert was sounded by the European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC) last Thursday, July 27, over an outbreak of salmonella that has affected several countries in Europe.

According to the investigations that continue to be carried out, the origin of this outbreak appears to be cherry tomatoes. It was first detected in France back in August 2022, with the last case recorded on June 24 in Sweden.

At the moment, a total of 92 people have been affected. Of this number, 81 are confirmed cases and another 11 continue to be studied. One person has already died from this infection.

How did the outbreak start?

The strain was detected in a plate of mixed salad in France that contained cherry tomatoes among green leafy vegetables. This first case was registered on August 17, 2022.

A few days later, on August 22, the first case of Salmonella Senftenberg derived from this outbreak was confirmed. Since then, another 16 cases have been registered in the country and the number of those affected has been increasing throughout Europe.

However, the authorities assure that the majority of cases occurred between October 2022 and March 2023 and that the current risk of exposure is low.

How many people have been affected?

So far, a total of 14 countries have been affected by this Salmonella Senftenberg outbreak. Added to the 16 in France, another 26 cases have been detected in Germany.

Finland detected 12 cases, Sweden with 11, Austria and the Netherlands with five cases each, the United Kingdom, Belgium and Czechia each with four, and Norway, Ireland and Estonia with a single case each.

Two other similar cases have been reported in the United States. At the moment, there have been no cases reported in Spain.

The origin: cherry tomatoes

Investigations pinpointed the origin of the outbreak to cherry tomatoes in France. The authorities have conducted checks on tomatoes from France and Austria, where the outbreak is believed to have originated.

It was subsequently traced to wholesalers in Spain, the Netherlands and Germany, along with tomato growers, also located in Spain, the Netherlands and Morocco.

However, it has not yet been possible to establish any microbiological evidence in these tomatoes. As a result, it has not been possible to detect the exact point of infection and/or contamination in the companies and producers investigated.

What is salmonella?

As stated by the ECDC, salmonellosis is an infection that affects humans after eating raw or undercooked food that has been contaminated with salmonella bacteria.

Although the incubation period and its symptoms may depend on the type and number of bacteria ingested, as well as the immune status of each person, it is normal for symptoms to appear 12 to 36 hours after consumption of these foods.

These symptoms include fever, diarrhoea, and abdominal pain, accompanied by nausea and vomiting. They usually last only a few days and antibiotic treatment is not needed, although due to dehydration, hospital admission may be necessary. In the case of the elderly or people with suppressed immunity, salmonella infection can be fatal.