Parents Arrested After Baby Admitted To Marbella Hospital With Broken Femur Tested Positive For Cocaine

By Chris King • 01 August 2023 • 21:25

Policia Nacional vehicle. Credit: P P Photos/Shutterstock.com.

THE Junta de Andalucía intends to make a move to protect a baby boy that was admitted to a hospital with a femur fracture and tested positive for cocaine.

Loles López, the Minister of Social Inclusion, Youth, Families and Equality confirmed the Government’s intention this Tuesday, August 1. She said the objective was to decree a state of abandonment by his parents so that the Administration can protect him.

‘We are already moving to see what needs that baby is going to have and proceed, therefore, under its protection. That is the objective’.

Loles López made the announcement while in Jaén

The counsellor made a statement to the media while she was in Jaén delivering resolutions of aid to five town councils and to the Provincial Council of Jaén.

She stressed that: ‘The first thing is the protection of the baby’, and that, ‘the interest of the baby is above absolutely everything’. Although the child is now said to be out of danger, he remains in the hospital, with López insisting that the priority now was for him to recover.

The baby’s parents were arrested in Estepona

A 24-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman – reportedly the baby’s parents – were detained by the National Police in the Malaga town of Estepona.

Their arrests for the alleged involvement in a crime of ill-treatment occurred after the infant was admitted to a Marbella hospital last Saturday, July 29.

The child was discovered to have a broken femur

On arrival at the medical facility, the child was found to have suffered a fractured femur, among other injuries. He also tested positive for cocaine in an analytical test. As a result, the protocol was initiated on suspicion of mistreatment by the parents.

The investigation was carried out by officers attached to the Local Judicial Police from Estepona Police Station, located in the town where the parents resided.

They were taken into custody and subsequently made an appearance at Estepona Investigating Court No 3. A judge decreed the suspension of parental authority for both detainees, as a precautionary measure, as reported by malagahoy.es.