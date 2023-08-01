Pope Francis visits Lisbon for World Youth Day 2023

By Catherine McGeer • 01 August 2023 • 10:30
Ahead of Pope Francis' Visit to Lisbon for WYD 2023. Image:Shutterstock/neneo
After much anticipation and a year’s delay due to the pandemic, World Youth Day (WYD) 2023 in Lisbon, Portugal, is set to take place from today August 1 to 6. This event promises to be unique in several ways, making it an unforgettable experience for participants from all corners of the world.
Portugal is hosting WYD for the first time. This small nation with rich historical significance and Catholic heritage will warmly welcome pilgrims from across the globe.
WYD 2023 is striving to be the most sustainable edition yet. Organisers have implemented a carbon footprint calculator that participants can use to track their greenhouse gas emissions during the event. Pilgrims will also be engaged in offsetting the environmental impact through tree-planting initiatives and using reusable water bottles to reduce plastic waste.
As Lisbon gears up for a long visit by Pope Francis next week, a local pastry shop has rolled out a brand-new treat to mark the occasion: a cookie with the pontiff’s picture on it that is already selling fast https://t.co/1baNYZ4t1w pic.twitter.com/pI8gbPMcHE
— Reuters (@Reuters) July 27, 2023
WYD is not just about the main events with the Pope; it also features the Youth Festival, offering more than 500 events at 100 different venues, all with free admission. From music concerts with over 100 bands from five continents to film screenings, theatre performances, and dance shows, the festival promises to showcase diverse cultural expressions.
Are you familiar with the World Youth Day program?⏰
📌 Save this post so you don’t miss any events 💫#WYD #Lisbon2023 pic.twitter.com/cw7F7egO2O
— WYD English (@wyd_en) July 29, 2023
For sports enthusiasts, WYD 2023 introduces exciting opportunities, including a beach volleyball tournament at Carcavelos Beach, blind soccer, walking soccer, and korfball events at the University Stadium.
Participants will have the chance to be close to relics of significant saints, including St. John Paul II, the founder of World Youth Day. Alongside relics of St. Mary Magdalene, St. Thomas Aquinas, St. Teresa of Calcutta, St. Thérèse of Lisieux, and Blessed Carlo Acutis, these sacred artifacts add to the spiritual significance of the event.
The Pilgrim Statue of Our Lady of Fatima is almost in Lisbon! 🎉 ❤️
Our Lady took a 130 km pilgrimage from📍Cova da Iria, escorted by pilgrims from all over the world.
There’s a rush in the air! 🙏🏼#WYD #Lisbon2023 pic.twitter.com/R2iijkUtTk
— WYD English (@wyd_en) July 31, 2023
During the trip, Pope Francis will visit Fatima, one of the most visited Catholic pilgrimage sites globally. This will be the second time the Pope visits the Marian shrine, where the Virgin Mary appeared to three children over a century ago.
WYD 2023 offers several chances to see Pope Francis up close. From the welcome ceremony in Eduardo VII Park to the Stations of the Cross and the Sunday Mass in Parque Tejo, participants can witness these memorable moments with the Pope.
Full itinerary for Pope Francis here: https://aleteia.org/2023/06/10/pope-francis-schedule-for-his-trip-to-portugal/
At the concluding mass, the location of the next World Youth Day will be announced, adding to the anticipation and excitement among the youth.
World Youth Day 2023 in Lisbon promises to be a unique and sustainable event, filled with cultural expressions, spiritual experiences, and the joy of meeting young people from diverse backgrounds. With Pope Francis at the helm, this gathering will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on all who attend, fostering a sense of global unity and faith.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
