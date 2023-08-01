Restaurants See Spike in Online Bookings

By Lisa Zeffertt • 01 August 2023 • 13:39

IMAGE - Sandra Seitamaa / Unsplash

NOW that summer is in full swing, restaurants and beaches have begun to fill with national and international tourists alike. With the huge influx of tourism in Spain. You may have noticed that all your favourite restaurants have become full, and it is hard to get a table. But there is a solution, online reservations.

Dining Out in August

Online reservations are on the rise, with 26 per cent of the bookings in restaurants made online compared to this same month in 2019, according to the reservation platform, The Fork. The figures for this year are 16 per cent higher than in 2022.

Increased online bookings may be due to the limited spaces at restaurants, but the habit has become more of the norm since the pandemic, when many restaurants required prior bookings to secure tables for dining shifts.

This month, with many Spaniards opting to holiday in Spain, restaurants are quickly filling in the peak holiday season. 80 per cent of those surveyed by The Fork would choose to go to a restaurant more frequently in August, with 35 per cent of respondents saying they will eat out between once and three times a week, 31 per cent stating that they would eat out more than three times a week, and 20 per cent saying that during their holidays, they plan to eat out every day.

74 per cent of Spaniards stated that they plan to go out more to restaurants this summer than in the rest of the year, while 64 per cent of the respondents expect to spend more money going out to eat and dine in restaurants during the summer than in the rest of the year. year.

The average budget allocated to meals is between €25 to 30 per meal. According to the survey, the most popular cuisines for dining out are Japanese food at 32 per cent, followed by paella and other rice dishes at 12 per cent.

Close to Home

This year, Spanish tourists have opted more for national travel, with 64 per cent opting not to travel abroad this year, compares to 20 per cent of those that have booked trips to European countries. For holidaymakers, 49 per cent of those surveyed preferred the sun and beaches, making Southern Spain the preferred destination. 17 per cent chose cultural destinations, while 15 per cent chose nature getaways.