Spain’s Telefonica Wins Three-Year Broadcasting Rights For Champions League And Europa League

By Chris King • 01 August 2023 • 18:38

Image of Champions League logo. Credit: Projecten Sint-Truiden/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

THE Spanish multinational telecommunications company Telefónica has won the broadcast rights for the Champions League and the Europa League for the next three seasons.

In the 2018-2021 cycle, the operator paid €360 million per season. Telefonica sealed the latest deal by managing to reduce that annual cost to €320 million, from 325 million from the previous three seasons, bringing the total cost to €960 million.

This will allow the company to develop its pay television and establish the commercial packages that are most convenient for it, in addition to reselling those rights to Orange and further reducing the total bill.

Telefonica’s platform has been renovated

Telefonica’s platform has now been fully renovated with the operator relying on its football deal to maintain the interest of its subscribers in continuing to be members.

From this August 1, Telefonica will offer a free league match and a free Champions League match to its customers at no additional cost. In addition, it will give access to its new platform to those who are not its subscribers.

‘The direct acquisition of this content from UEFA will further strengthen Telefónica Audiovisual’s offer, which will continue to include all football rights in the Spanish market while allowing Telefónica to continue designing and marketing its channels and content’, the company said in a statement to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) this Tuesday, August 1.

The company suffered a loss of 60,000 subscribers recently

Telefónica has suffered a drop in subscribers to its paid television services for several years now. During this first semester, it lost another 60,000 subscribers, as indicated in its accounting report for the January-June period. At the moment, it already has less than 3.5 million subscribers, a figure lower than when it was bought from Prisa in 2015.

It has had many difficulties in commercially developing these rights since the CNMC forced Telefonica to share its main content with its competitors at a certain price.

Vodafone has already renounced buying them – it opted for movies and series – and only Orange remains, which maintains its intention to buy the rights for its pay television from Telefónica.

This commitment has generated Telefonica several fines from the CNMC. The last one, reported this Monday, July 31, was for €5 million, due to its agreement with Dazn to share content. This limitation of commitments has now ended, as reported by okdiario.com.