Tragedy Strikes as Two Teenage Girls Lose Their Lives on the Way to Debs Ball

By Catherine McGeer • 01 August 2023 • 11:02

Tragic Night: Community Mourns Loss of Teenagers in Debs Ball Accident Image: Shutterstock/ Damien Storan

A night that was meant to be filled with joy and celebration turned into a heart-wrenching tragedy in Co Monaghan on Monday evening July 31. Two teenage girls lost their lives, and three others were left in critical condition after a serious road crash as they were en route to a Debs ball. The shocking incident has left the entire community in grief, with the scheduled graduation event at Largy College in Clones being cancelled in the aftermath.

The victims, aged 16 and 17, were passengers in a single-vehicle collision that occurred at Legnakelly on the Clones to Smithborough Road. Another female teenager, aged 18, is currently fighting for her life in Cavan General Hospital, while the driver of the car, a man in his 60s, is being treated in critical condition at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast. An 18-year-old male, who was also in the vehicle, is being treated for less serious injuries in Cavan Hospital.

The devastating news sent shockwaves through Monaghan and surrounding counties, leaving the tight-knit community in disbelief. The Debs Ball for the class of 2023 at Largy College, meant to be a memorable celebration, was instead overshadowed by sorrow and grief. The students, who were looking forward to a night of fun and camaraderie, were left in shock and disbelief as the tragic news emerged.

Local authorities and emergency services were quick to respond to the scene of the accident. Gardaí, the police force of the Republic of Ireland, are currently investigating the cause of the collision. The N54 road remained closed as forensic collision investigators conducted a thorough examination. Commuters were advised to avoid the area until further notice.

Politicians and community leaders expressed their deepest sympathies for the families of the victims. Sinn Féin TD for Cavan-Monaghan, Matt Carthy, called the news ‘horrendous’ and extended his thoughts to the affected families. The shock and grief extended beyond the town, with messages of support pouring in from across the country.

Horrendous, heart-wrenching news coming from Clones this evening.

A moment of joy and celebration for these young people has turned into a lifetime of devastation for those who loved them.

God help the families affected. The prayers of everyone in County Monaghan is with them. — Matt Carthy TD (@mattcarthy) July 31, 2023

As the community grapples with the pain of this unexpected loss, efforts have been made to support those affected. The grounds of Largy College remained open late into the night to receive students returning from the cancelled celebration. The Clones Youth Centre also provided support, with youth work teams offering assistance to young people affected by the tragedy.

The loss of these two young lives has left a void in the community that will not easily be filled. As the investigation continues, authorities are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has relevant camera footage to come forward and provide assistance.

In times like this, the strength and support of the community are crucial in helping the affected families navigate the difficult days ahead. The town of Clones and the surrounding areas will undoubtedly rally together to offer solace and strength to those who have lost their loved ones.