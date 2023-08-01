Tragic Discovery: Five-Metre Sperm Whale Found on San Pedro Beach

By Catherine McGeer • 01 August 2023 • 14:16

From Ocean's Sorrow to Whales' Joyful Play Image: Twitter/ @SalinasSPedroPR

THE shores of San Pedro del Pinatar were marred by a heart-wrenching discovery. The lifeless body of a magnificent five-metre sperm whale washed ashore on Torre Derribada beach, sending waves of sadness through the local community. The majestic mammal had tragically beached itself, and the waves eventually pushed its lifeless form onto the sand, where it was found.

As the news spread, the Salinas de San Pedro del Pinatar Regional Park, responsible for the conservation and management of the area, swiftly reported the incident. Upon examination, they confirmed that the awe-inspiring creature had already passed away before it was discovered. This poignant sight served as a stark reminder of the vulnerability of marine life and the pressing need for enhanced conservation efforts.

In response to this heart-rending event, the Regional Park authorities called upon the public for cooperation in similar circumstances. They appealed to beachgoers and visitors to promptly notify the Emergency Coordination Centre 112 of the Region of Murcia if they encounter stranded cetaceans, sharks, or sea turtles, whether alive or deceased. By taking swift action, concerned individuals can play a crucial role in safeguarding the welfare of marine animals and assisting in conservation endeavours.

Even as San Pedro mourns the loss of this magnificent creature, another story unfolds in Cabo de Palos, highlighting the astonishing encounters that the ocean can offer. As reported by La 7 a pair of fin whales, a species known for their grandeur and grace, recently delighted bathers with their presence near the coast. Despite their imposing size, fin whales are generally harmless to humans, subsisting on tiny krill and small fish.

📺 VÍDEO | Unas ballenas se divierten con los bañistas en Cabo de Palos: “¿Nos van a comer?” ▶️ https://t.co/POV6NJkNHe#CabodePalos pic.twitter.com/eqFz9K2E3Y — La 7 (@la7tele) July 31, 2023

As the gentle giants approached the bathers who were paddle surfing and enjoying boat rides, a mix of awe and nervousness filled the air. Some onlookers, caught in the thrill of the moment, couldn’t help but wonder if the whales posed a threat. However, experts quickly allayed their fears, explaining that fin whales are filter feeders and do not pose any danger to humans.

The encounter concluded without incident, leaving those who witnessed it in awe of nature. Many tourists were fortunate enough to capture photographs and videos of these magnificent creatures as they gracefully glided through the water.

These contrasting events in San Pedro and Cabo de Palos offer a striking reflection of the complexities of marine life and our interconnectedness with it. They serve as a call to action, urging us to strengthen our commitment to preserving and protecting our precious marine ecosystems.