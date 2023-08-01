Transfer News: Manchester United Star In Shock Talks Over Move To La Liga Club

By Chris King • 01 August 2023 • 23:23

Image of Manchester United crest. Credit: Whale Media Stock / Shutterstock.com

IN the latest transfer news, Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek is reported to be the subject of an approach from La Liga outfit Real Sociedad.

The stunning news was broken exclusively this evening, Tuesday, August 1, by the respected football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

He tweeted: ‘EXCL: Real Sociedad have approached Manchester United today for Donny van de Beek. First formal contact between the clubs after initial talks player side last week #MUFC Clubs now discussing formula and terms of the deal. It will depend on conditions decided by United’.

EXCL: Real Sociedad have approached Manchester United today for Donny van de Beek. First formal contact between the clubs after initial talks player side last week 🚨⚪️🔵 #MUFC Clubs now discussing formula and terms of the deal. It will depend on conditions decided by United. pic.twitter.com/J4uRUs2gOE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 1, 2023

Since arriving at Old Trafford in 2020 for £40m from Ajax, the Dutch international has not shown the type of form that made him a target for the Red Devils in the first place.

He has managed just two goals and two assists in 60 appearances for the Red Devils and was even loaned out to Everton for the second half of the 2021-22 season.

Having missed the second half of last season with a serious knee injury, the 26-year-old midfielder now faces the prospect of fighting with Mason Mount for a spot alongside Bruno Fernandes in Erik ten Hag’s revamped squad. The former Chelsea star finally arrived in Manchester after a protracted transfer saga.

In what was an emotional return to action earlier this month, Donny van de Beek scored the only goal of the game in a 1-0 friendly win over Ligue 1 giants Lyon.

There had been talk last week that Real Sociedad were interested in the Dutchman but it was believed they were only looking at a loan move at that time.

Romano seems to think that a permanent switch to Spain could be on the cards, and he is very rarely wrong in these matters.

From their point of view, if he can stay injury-free, then he would be a good signing after the former Manchester City and Spain football legend David Silva announced his retirement yesterday after suffering a pre-season ACL injury.

The Spanish legend would leave an enormous hole in any team’s midfield, and the situation is worsened by the fact that Ander Guevara has also departed for Alaves.