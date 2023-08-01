UK Government Double Standards

By John Smith • 01 August 2023 • 11:48

Rishi Sunak visited the Shell St Fergus Gas Plant near Aberdeen Credit: Simon Walker / No 10 Downing Street flickr

With effect from October 1, a range of polluting single-use plastics will be banned in England as part of the government’s plan to clean up the environment.

The restrictions will include single-use plastic plates, trays, bowls, cutlery, balloon sticks and certain types of polystyrene cups and food containers.

Future plans include introducing a deposit return scheme for drinks containers and commitment for simpler recycling collections for every household and business in England.

Selling off more gas and oil rights

All this, even though the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak flew to Scotland to announce that the government planned to sell off more licences for exploitation of additional North Sea Gas and Oil reserves.

The reality is that although he suggested that this would be ideal for the UK to use North Sea gas as the country approaches zero carbon in 2050, Britain already exports most of its gas and oil.

The National Press and Social Media said what many others thought and that was in a time of financial difficulty, the government needs to raise whatever money it can to try to shore up the economy and selling off gas and oil whilst not necessarily environmentally friendly, does at least help pay for the NHS!

Less plastic bag use

The government is also congratulating itself over the fact that more than seven billion harmful plastic bags have not hit the streets and countryside thanks to the single-use carrier bag charge, according to new figures announced by Environment Minister Rebecca Pow on July 31.

A 5p charge was first introduced in supermarkets in 2015. Since then, the report shows that usage at the main retailers – Asda, Marks, and Spencer, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, The Co-operative Group, Tesco and Waitrose – has dropped by more than 98 per cent.

The average person in England now buys just two single-use carrier bags a year from these businesses, compared with around 140 in 2014 before the charge was introduced.

In 2021, the charge was increased to 10p and extended to all businesses. This has helped bring the number of bags used down by more than 35 per cent from 627 million in 2019/20 to 406 million in 2022/23.

Charities benefitted

Although not legally required to use the funds from the charges for charity, the report also suggests that the major retailers involved have donated more than £206 million to various charitable and local sectors since the charge was introduced.

Green credentials

To support its green credentials the government explained that in 2018 it announced one of the world’s toughest bans on microbeads in rinse-off personal care products and in 2020 introduced restrictions on the supply of single-use plastic straws, drink stirrers and cotton buds.

The government also introduced a tax of more than £200 per tonne on plastic packaging manufactured in or imported into the UK that does not contain at least 30 per cent recycled plastic in April 2022.