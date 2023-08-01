UK Government Double Standards

By John Smith • 01 August 2023 • 11:48
Rishi Sunak visited the Shell St Fergus Gas Plant near Aberdeen
Credit: Simon Walker / No 10 Downing Street flickr
The restrictions will include single-use plastic plates, trays, bowls, cutlery, balloon sticks and certain types of polystyrene cups and food containers.
Future plans include introducing a deposit return scheme for drinks containers and commitment for simpler recycling collections for every household and business in England.
All this, even though the Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak flew to Scotland to announce that the government planned to sell off more licences for exploitation of additional North Sea Gas and Oil reserves.
The reality is that although he suggested that this would be ideal for the UK to use North Sea gas as the country approaches zero carbon in 2050, Britain already exports most of its gas and oil.
The National Press and Social Media said what many others thought and that was in a time of financial difficulty, the government needs to raise whatever money it can to try to shore up the economy and selling off gas and oil whilst not necessarily environmentally friendly, does at least help pay for the NHS!
The government is also congratulating itself over the fact that more than seven billion harmful plastic bags have not hit the streets and countryside thanks to the single-use carrier bag charge, according to new figures announced by Environment Minister Rebecca Pow on July 31.
A 5p charge was first introduced in supermarkets in 2015. Since then, the report shows that usage at the main retailers – Asda, Marks, and Spencer, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, The Co-operative Group, Tesco and Waitrose – has dropped by more than 98 per cent.
The average person in England now buys just two single-use carrier bags a year from these businesses, compared with around 140 in 2014 before the charge was introduced.
In 2021, the charge was increased to 10p and extended to all businesses. This has helped bring the number of bags used down by more than 35 per cent from 627 million in 2019/20 to 406 million in 2022/23.
Although not legally required to use the funds from the charges for charity, the report also suggests that the major retailers involved have donated more than £206 million to various charitable and local sectors since the charge was introduced.
To support its green credentials the government explained that in 2018 it announced one of the world’s toughest bans on microbeads in rinse-off personal care products and in 2020 introduced restrictions on the supply of single-use plastic straws, drink stirrers and cotton buds.
The government also introduced a tax of more than £200 per tonne on plastic packaging manufactured in or imported into the UK that does not contain at least 30 per cent recycled plastic in April 2022.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.