August Is Pink Floyd Month

By John Smith • 02 August 2023 • 16:57

IM-PULSE on stage performing Pigs on the Wing Credit: IM-PULSE

If you like the music of Pink Floyd and are anywhere near the Costa del Sol, there are three opportunities to enjoy their music during August.

The biggest event will be in Estepona on August 25 and 26 when the local council in association with The Unicorn Association will commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the hugely successful Dark Side of the Moon.

Running all through August at the Felipe VI Auditorium is an exhibition covering the history and importance of the British band who recorded one of the biggest selling albums of all time.

On Friday August 25 there will be a free screening of the award winning film The Wall based on the Pink Floyd album of the same name directed by Alan Parker and starring Bob Geldorf and Bob Hoskins

According to Parker making the film was one of the most miserable experiences of his entire creative life but it still gained critical acclaim.

The following night from 10pm there will be an evening of Pink Floyd music presented by eight piece Spanish tribute band IM-PULSE with tickets costing €20 plus booking fee online at the Auditorium website at www.tafestepona.com or in person from the box office.

The show will last for more than two hours as IM-PULSE presents a spectacle of images, light and sound featuring the most iconic music of Pink Floyd one of the top progressive bands of all times.

Earlier in the month, IM-PULSE will appear at the Rincon de la Victoria Auditorium on Saturday August 12 with tickets costing €15 in advance at https://lacocheraentradas.com/.

Then the following night Sunday August 13, it’s the turn of the Mijas Auditorium to welcome IM-PULSE with tickets also costing €15 from the same site as Rincon de la Victoria above or https://www.tributoimpulse.es/.

IM-PULSE consists of Toni Caballero: Vocals, Guitar, Javier Flores Piano, Hammond and Keyboards, Juan Angel Garcia: Bass, Victor Ortigosa: Guitar and Voice, Alberto Garcia: drums, Ivi Cruz: Vocals, Olga Diaz: Vocals, Demian Arroyo: Sax.

There seems to have been quite a few Pink Floyd tributes on the Costa del Sol over the past few years, including one from Gibraltar and others from the UK, all of whom have been excellent.