Britain-Spain Bilateral Educational Agreement

By John Smith • 02 August 2023 • 13:34

Ambassador Elliott and Minister Alegria Credit: Spanish Ministry of Education

One of the drawbacks of Brexit was the way in which easy access to higher education between Britain and European Union member states became more difficult.

This impacted on the Erasmus Educational Programme which allowed for training abroad and although there are still some opportunities available, options became very limited.

The British Government has had to discuss the future of overseas training with each individual country and on Wednesday August 2, an agreement between Britain and Spain which had been signed on July 3 came into force.

Bilateral Agreement

This is a bilateral agreement on cooperation in matters of education and access to university and other higher education institutions, following close collaboration between Spain’s Ministry of Education and Vocational Training and Ministry of Universities in Spain and the UK Department for Education and Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

The agreement was signed by the British Ambassador to Spain, Hugh Elliott, on behalf of the UK, and the Spanish Minister of Education and Vocational Training, Pilar Alegría, and the Spanish Minister of Universities, Joan Subirats, on behalf of Spain.

Close Cooperation

According to the British Embassy in Madrid, this agreement enables students with UK qualifications (including A-levels and equivalents) to access universities in Spain without the need for the Spanish general university entrance exam.

Additional entry requirements will only be necessary for certain competitive courses, as was the case prior to the UK’s withdrawal from the EU.

In addition, students from the Spanish education system can continue to access UK universities and other higher education institutions with additional legal certainty.

The agreement also establishes a framework to increase cooperation between the UK and Spain in the field of education and is symbolic of both countries desire to build on their strong education links.

The UK is grateful for the support of its Spanish partners in reaching this agreement and looks forward to continue expanding the UK-Spain bilateral relationship.