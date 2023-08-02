European Tourism Data Sharing: Opportunities and Challenges

By Catherine McGeer • 02 August 2023 • 12:42

Cultivating Europe's Tourism Potential: A Journey towards a Common Data Space. Image: Shutterstock/ Mopic

TOURISM is a significant economic driver for the European Union, contributing to GDP, job creation, and cultural exchange. In recent years, data-driven technologies and digitalisation have transformed various sectors, including tourism. To harness the full potential of data in the tourism industry, the European Commission is taking proactive steps toward establishing a Common European Data Space for Tourism which was introduced by the European Commission at the end of July. This ambitious initiative aims to facilitate data sharing, interoperability, and collaboration among stakeholders to drive innovation, sustainability, and growth in the tourism ecosystem. In this article, we will delve into the key elements, objectives, and challenges surrounding this data space, followed by a discussion on the pros and cons of its implementation.

The Objectives of the Common European Data Space for Tourism

The primary objectives of the Common European Data Space for Tourism are to foster innovation, support data-driven decision-making for sustainability, enhance services and offers, and facilitate better access to data sources for producing statistical information. The tourism sector faces specific challenges related to data sharing, such as interoperability, access to data, and the provision of data by public and private stakeholders. To address these challenges, the data space aims to establish technical standards, governance models, and incentives to encourage data sharing among stakeholders.

The Key Enablers of the Data Space

The success of the data space hinges on several key enablers, including interoperability, data control, governance, technical data infrastructure, openness, and cybersecurity. Interoperability is crucial as the tourism sector draws data from various domains and sectors. The data space aims to ensure that data can be accessed, shared, and used in a lawful, transparent, and non-discriminatory manner. Technical standards and a governance model are being developed to guide data-sharing agreements and ensure compliance with EU rules and values.

The Role of the Private Sector

The private sector, including businesses and data intermediaries, plays a vital role in the success of the data space. Many platforms are already voluntarily sharing their accommodation data with Eurostat for producing European statistics. The European Commission supports non-personal data-sharing agreements initiated by the private sector and encourages the use of user-friendly tools for SMEs and destinations. The Code of Conduct for data sharing in tourism, developed by private stakeholders with Commission support, fosters trust and provides guidance for data sharing agreements.

Support for SMEs and Destinations

The European Commission is committed to supporting SMEs and destinations in transitioning to data space. Digital Innovation Hubs (EDIH) and the European Enterprise Network (EEN) offer technical expertise, financing advice, and skills development to SMEs. Meanwhile, the EU Competence Centre will support destinations in implementing data-driven management strategies. The Commission emphasises the importance of tailoring the data space to local specificities and requirements.

The Testing Phase and Future Prospects

The European Commission plans to initiate a case to test the enablers of the tourism data space and gather valuable feedback from stakeholders. Member States will explore the possibility of setting up an EDIC to manage the data space, and additional funding under the Digital Europe Programme will be allocated for its development. By 2025, the data space is expected to integrate unique identifiers, semantic rules, and technical interoperability standards to support data sharing across the EU.

Pros of the Common European Data Space for Tourism:

Innovation and Growth: The data space will encourage innovation and foster the development of new services and offerings, leading to growth in the tourism sector.

Sustainability: Data-driven decision-making will enable authorities and destinations to manage tourism flows sustainably, reducing environmental and social impacts.

Enhanced Data Access: SMEs and smaller destinations will have improved access to diverse data sources, levelling the playing field and promoting inclusivity.

Better Statistical Information: The data space will enhance the availability of data sources for producing statistical information, facilitating evidence-based policy-making.

Collaboration and Synergy: The collaboration between public and private stakeholders will create synergies and maximize the benefits of data sharing.

Cons of the Common European Data Space for Tourism:

Data Privacy Concerns: Data sharing may raise privacy concerns, and stakeholders must ensure compliance with GDPR and data protection regulations.

Technical and Implementation Challenges: Establishing technical standards and ensuring seamless data interoperability across different systems can be complex and time-consuming.

Cost and Resource Requirements: Building and maintaining the data space infrastructure may require significant investment and resources.

Lack of Participation: The success of the data space depends on active participation from all stakeholders, and some may be hesitant to share data due to competitive reasons or other concerns.

The Common European Data Space for Tourism is a visionary initiative that holds great promise for the European tourism industry. By fostering innovation, sustainability, and collaboration, it has the potential to transform the sector and improve services for tourists and stakeholders alike. While challenges exist, the commitment of the European Commission and the active engagement of all relevant actors can lead to the successful development of the data space, shaping the future of tourism in Europe.

Click here for the full communication from the commission