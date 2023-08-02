By Jo Pugh • 02 August 2023 • 16:38

The Facebook page about Renfe tickets is a scam. Credit: Facebook

WITH more than 300 long distance journeys available each day in Spain, finding cheap travel cards on a Facebook page for just €2.35 could be the answer to cheap tickets.

The summer holidays are a good time to get away to cooler parts of the country, and an easy way to avoid motorway jams is by taking the train.

However, following investigations by Euro Weekly News, it has been confirmed that the latest page to advertise this offer is a scam.

The page, Tarjeta de transporte para residentes en España, says “Renfe offers all Spaniards a transport card for only €2.35. To get your card, follow this link and answer a few questions”. The link (not the Facebook page) actually leads to a scamming website, which was online under a different name a year ago.

On the Facebook page, it appears to readers that everybody who has applied for the travel cards has received one. Each comment contains a photograph of somebody holding their ‘discount card’.

In 2022, Renfe warned that it was an active scam, and they did not offer family train tickets for that price.

The company itself warned about the situation through a tweet. The message referred to a post at the time from a promoted page on Facebook called ‘Viajes Baratos’.

When the scam was active last year, Renfe stated that the link led to a web page that imitated the official Renfe page.

However, when entering the users data, which included a telephone number, subscribers to the card were in for an unpleasant surprise.

They did not receive any card to travel by train and in some cases, people were charged up to €90 for subscribing to a fake service.

The new scam page was only created on Thursday, July 20, and has been shared almost 1,000 times. It is listed as a travel company.

Euro Weekly News reported the scam to Maldita.es, who remove scammers sites, and to Facebook on Wednesday, August 2.

The official page for train travel is Renfe.com