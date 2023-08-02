By Jo Pugh • 02 August 2023 • 10:08

The Saharawi refugee camp children visit Alicante Provincial Palace. Credit: Alicante City Council

ON Tuesday, August 1, the president of Alicante provincial council, Toni Pérez, received 37 Saharawi boys and girls, aged between 8 and 9 years old at the Provincial Palace.

The group are members of the programme ‘A summer in peace’ , who spend the months of July and August in foster care with families from Alicante.

Sahrawi people are an ethnic group and nation. The Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic is located in North Africa and is bordered to the west by the Atlantic Ocean and the Canary Islands, Algeria to the northeast, Mauritania to the southeast and Morocco to the north.

The programme is part of a project aimed at the child and youth population of the Saharawi refugee camps.

It is promoted by the Coordinator of Solidarity Associations, and has a subsidy of €15,000 from Alicante provincial council.

The project is aimed at covering the airfare costs of minors, as well as other travel and care expenses directly related to the project.

In one of his first acts as president of the provincial council, Toni Pérez highlighted the value of this initiative and the work of the association, which was created almost twenty years ago.

“It is an honour to see the solidarity of our land, its generosity to open a parenthesis in the lives of these little ones, far from their harsh living conditions, because in each of their hearts is the heart of the entire province”, said Pérez.

The Alicante leader thanked the foster families for their help, and for inviting the children to stay in their homes.

‘A summer in peace’ has the purpose of ensuring that children can enjoy a different environment from their normal lives in the Tindouf refugee camps. This is in addition to improving their diet, in accordance with basic needs and nutritional values, ​​and facilitating access to general health care.

So far, the children have enjoyed numerous cultural visits and have taken part in many activities they would never experience at their camps.