Six Arrested for Assault in Almeria

By Lisa Zeffertt • 02 August 2023 • 12:59

IMAGE - Guardia Civil

SIX people were arrested on Tuesday, August 1, for assaulting local police officers in Almeria, one of whom was the leader of an anti-Islamist group.

The Guardia Civil has detained six young people who were behind the attack on six officers in Antas on July 23, 2023, during a party held in the municipality. The attack was filmed, and the video was published on social media for assistance from locals to identify the culprits, culminating in the arrest of all members of the gang known as the Antas Klan.

Mayor Dismissive of Racism in Antas

Mayor Pedro Ridao is adamant that Antas is a neighbourly town where everyone knows everyone and xenophobia doesn’t exist “This town is not racist, and there are a lot of immigrants here. They don’t have any problems.”

However, the local gang had been terrorising the immigrant population of Antas for many years, and the large number of immigrants in Almeria province and the ascension of right-wing political parties in government has created a lot of racial tension. 21 per cent of Almeria are immigrants, mostly hailing from North Africa. Muslims make up five per cent of the population of Antas, totalling 3,400 citizens.

Immigrants in Antas have long been reluctant to discuss their experience of racism and xenophobia and their experience with the Antas Klan.

Islamophobic Gang Leader Arrested

The leader of the gang, D.C.S, also known by the nickname “El Sangre”, was recently sentenced to more than three years for his role as a leader of an Islamophobic group responsible for inciting xenophobic hate crimes. He was the leader of the ‘Antas Klan’, a name inspired by the infamous Klu Klux Klan movement in the United States.

D.C.S is no stranger from the criminal courts. He was sentenced by the Almeria Court for committing hate crimes against the local Moroccan population, carrying out night patrols and intimidating locals in the summer of 2019. According to the sentence, “he incited hatred, hostility, discrimination and violence” against the group of immigrants “based on motivations linked to origin, race and religion”. He also had two other prior convictions, including a nine-month stint in prison for threatening to set fire to a Moroccan and for assaulting a Muslim.

The gang members are currently being charged with attack on an officer, resistance and disobedience, and threats against public order and will appear before the Court of Almeria.

Hate Campaigns

The gang had distributed flyers for “citizen patrols” to “take control” of the crime in the municipality purportedly carried out by immigrant populations, the flyers further accuse the Guardia Civil of not taking appropriate action to address the issues.

The message of the gang was to provoke a “feeling of rejection towards immigrants on the part of the members” to the entire town, and urged locals to “make them feel unwelcome, unaccepted and even deny them the possibility of renting houses in the town, thus forcing them to leave”. Several posters were seized by the police in a raid of his home, as well as electronic devices.

This week, D.C.S was condemned for creating Twitter and Facebook profiles promoting the “radicalized far-right”, as well as having connections to several hate groups such as ‘Almería Patriota’.

Unfortunately, cases of xenophobia are increasing. In 2022, there were 755 xenophobic hate crimes, an increase of 18.15 per cent compared to 2021, according to the data from the Ministry of the Interior.