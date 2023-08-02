Spain’s Bathers Warned Of Arrival Of Spider Fish

By John Ensor • 02 August 2023 • 11:32

Spain’s glorious summer season also brings with it various animals, both on land and in the sea, that humans need to watch out for.

One species goes under many names in Spain, such as the spider fish, scorpion fish, scapegoat or pout. Its scientific name is Trachinus Draco, although it is better known to English speakers as the greater weever fish.

An expert advises us on what to look out for, how to avoid it and what to do if stung by it, in 20 minutos, Wednesday, August 2.

Where Is The Spider Fish Found?

The spider fish, complete with its venomous spines, is very common in the waters of the Mediterranean, the Bay of Biscay and the eastern part of the Atlantic. It is very small and usually hides in the sand to camouflage itself.

Although the species is not regarded as aggressive, they do have poisonous spines that can reportedly inflict an excruciatingly painful wound and other complications if they are inadvertently stepped on.

The pain can last from a few hours to a few days. On occasion, there have been reports in which victims of the sting were still affected by it after a period of 4 months

How can we prevent their sting?

Obviously, avoiding contact with the spider fish if at all possible is the best option. They are usually prevalent at low tide, so be extra vigilant at this time. Another option is to shuffle across the sand in order to avoid stepping on the spines of their dorsal fin.

If it is suspected that there are spider fish in the area, the best thing to do is to wear something on your feet, sandals or flip-flops, although not the most comfortable, they will offer some protection.

What To Do If We Are Stung By A Spider Fish

Miguel Assal, a health expert with more than 2 million followers, has shared a video on what to do in case we are bitten by one of these fish.

First up, look for the lifeguard station, asserts Assal. If no one is available, head for the nearest beach bar. The next step is to immerse the affected area, usually the feet, in a bucket of hot water.

Assal stresses that the temperature of the water is crucial. It should be: ‘As hot as you can stand without getting burned.’ Once the foot is in, the pain should begin to subside, a process that can take up to half an hour.

If any part of the spine is still left in the foot, the expert advises that under no circumstances should it be cleaned with a towel.

The best way is to use a credit card or something similar to scrape the skin, and at the same time, squeeze the area as if one were popping a pimple.

If despite all this the person is still experiencing pain, or the wound causes discomfort, it is advisable to seek medical assistance at the nearest health centre.