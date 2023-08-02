Spanish – Canadian Forces dismantle terrorist network

By John Ensor • 02 August 2023 • 9:36

Anti-terrorist operation in Spain. Credit: guardiacivil.es

A bi-national Police operation has taken down a terrorist network in support of an Islamic terrorist group.

The Guardia Civil and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police have dismantled a terrorist network supporting DAESH, which culminated, with the arrest of a 34-year-old suspect in Toronto for their involvement in several terrorist offences, on Tuesday, August 1.

Origins Of Anti-Terrorist Investigation

The joint operation originated from a Guardia Civil investigation in 2020 when an individual was arrested in San Vicente del Raspeig, Alicante, for his involvement in terrorism offences. This individual was sentenced to six years in prison for the crimes of self-training and financing of terrorism.

The investigators found that the convicted individual was an extremist connected with the terrorist organization DAESH (also known as ISIS). His role within the organization saw him carry out a series of recruitment activities with the aim of attracting other individuals to the terrorist cause.

In order to carry out these tasks, he took part in various propaganda platforms, actively integrating himself into the official network Ahlut Tawhid Publications, a group related to DAESH.

Likewise, the detainee obtained manuals for the manufacture and handling of weapons and explosives with the intention of acquiring the necessary knowledge to train himself. This person even took an oath of allegiance to the deceased caliph of DAESH, Abu Ibrahim.

On the other hand, he carried out economic activities by participating in an international terrorist financing network, playing different roles and channelling various funds with the aim of furthering the interests of DAESH.

Arrest Uncovers Links to Canada

After the arrest in Spain, the Guardia Civil analysed a massive amount of information and identified several people linked to this network. Among them, officers detected a Canadian national, who was actively collaborating in this network. This information was provided to the Canadian police authorities.

As a result of this collaboration between Canada and Spain, the agents have arrested a 34-year-old person in Toronto for terrorism offences. In addition, the person under investigation was carrying out propaganda activities on social networks, with the aim of attracting new followers.

The investigation has revealed that this person conspired with a member of DAESH, on an encrypted platform, to plan terrorist attacks on foreign embassies in Afghanistan.

The transnational nature of the recruitment, recruitment and financing networks of jihadist terrorist organisations further reinforces the importance of international cooperation between anti-terrorist services.